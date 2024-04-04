Renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido recently sparked massive reactions online with a comment he shared on his X handle

Davido left many stunned after he took to his page to announce the purchase of his private jet, a Bombardier 7500

The singer who had suffered so much ridicule over the years from netizens who mock for flying around in his father's jet and using leased airplanes

Nigerian international music superstar Davido recently sent many of his fans into overdrive on social media with a revelation he shared on his X handle.

The singer had taken to his Instagram page to announce the arrival of his brand new private jet.

Netizens go gaga as Davido acquires his first privately owned PJ worth over N100bn. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido, over the years, has been famous for his love for luxury and expensive automobiles, but it seems he is set to take it to a whole new level.

In the viral post on his page, Davido revealed the name of his new private, the maker and how much it cost him.

How much does Davido's private jet cost?

According to the price details on the official website of the plane manufacturers the Bombardier 7500 cost $81m.

When converted to naira this would be an equivalent of N104bn. This is probably the most expensive gadget in the Nigerian singer's lofty garage.

This is Davido's first privately owner jet. The one he used to ride in which many people used to mistake to be his own belongs to his father, Dr Adedeji Adeleke.

With this new purchase can we say Davido is the richest artist in Nigeria. He announced the arrival of his jet with a post that reads:

"BOMBARDIER 7500 TEAR RUBBER!"

See what he posted on his page below:

Comment trail Davido's announcement

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng from the viral post:

@QJ_wire:

"You too dey make noise. Can’t you just buy it quietly without noise?"

@itz_ezic:

"Everything na noise making WHY DAVIDO ? NAWAOO JUST BUY AND KEEP SHUT MAN."

@JiddaGram:

"No come here Dey lie. Too much cho cho cho everywhere."

@BeniNitq:

"Why you dey waste money for unnecessary things."

@jah_boy01:

"Congratulations to Dr Deji Adeleke. Bcus where u see $81m "

@intelregionfans:

"Davido meant it when he said “Owo ni koko."

@iamdeeben:

"If wizkid buy this kind private he fit return to surulere dey carry $Block and I can bet my one testecle to it."

@_feranme_"

"Wizkid go think say na korope. 001."

@ChuddyKay5:

"Congratulations hope you paid completely??"

@ukange_davidx:

"You could have used that money to feed the kids in oshodi and Agege. You don’t need that now. It’s won’t matter in heaven."

How Davido spent N927 million in a day

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

Source: Legit.ng