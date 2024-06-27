Days After Chivido, Davido Launches New Private Jet Worth a Fortune, Fans Go Wild: "Money na Water"
- Music superstar Davido Adeleke, widely known as Davido has given his fans something to talk about as he launched a new PJ
- The singer announced his new Private Jet via his official Twitter page, which suggests his honeymoon vacation is about to get lit
- This recent development has his fans in a chokehold, as many cannot phantom the extent of the singer's wealth
Afrobeat superstar Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, is on a different level regarding his luxury lifestyle. Legit.ng recalls reporting on several interesting activities that took place during the singer's nuptials.
His fairy tale wedding to the love of his life and mother of twins, Chioma Avril Adeleke, has been on the lips of many social media users for days.
Davido's lavish wedding has been anticipated for the past four years, and finally, it went down on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Chioma looked breathtaking in her traditional attire, while her loving husband looked stunning in all four outfits.
Davido, Chioma leave Nigeria in private jet after wedding, Ubi Franklin spotted with couple in video
The singer took to his X page to update his fans after his luxury wedding, and he introduced a new private jet.
Davido wrote:
"Make we first launch this one."
See Davido's post here:
How netizens reacted to Davido's new PJ
Legit.ng put some reactions together below:
@dammiedammie35:
"We don see am."
@RealChiefPriest:
"Money na water."
@abazwhyllzz:
"Congratulations 001 and enjoy your honeymoon."
@_oluwaseun9:
"Calm down Asake first you buy private jet."
@provii8:
"Wizkid go think say you rent am."
@TheDamiForeign:
"All these oppression no necessary baba, rest."
@wizkidfc_:
"Na only Chioma we won see there o."
Davido, Chioma Leave Nigeria in Private Jet
Meanwhile, a video of Davido and Chioma leaving Nigeria after their lavish traditional wedding in Lagos has emerged online.
Davido's 3BG crew, Asa Asika, Lati, and Chioma's manager, Ubi Franklin, were spotted on board the private jet.
The video has stirred hilarious comments from netizens, with many congratulating the couple while others queried Ubi Franklin's presence.
