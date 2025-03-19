Nikki Laoye has announced the birth of her daughter in a post on her Instagram page as she also shared pictures

The music star said that her daughter came while she was marking her wedding anniversary and gushed over her fortune

Fans were excited about the good news, and they all congratulated her in the comment section for her post

Nigerian singer, Nike Laoye better known as Nikki Laoye has shared a good news with her fans online.

Legit.ng had reported Nikki Laoye had announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Adekunle Adeyoola, aka Soul Snatcha.

Nikki Laoye shares new pictures. Photo credit@nikkilaoye

Source: Instagram

In a new post, Laoye announced that their baby, a girl, came on their third wedding anniversary.

According to her, it was only God who planned the birth of their baby. She asserted that it was a perfect display of God's love, goodness and mercy towards her family.

Nikki Laoye also disclosed that during her wedding, the pastor told them that it was season for them to reemerge. She gushed over the words spoken over life and that of her husband during the ceremony.

Nikki Laoye marks wedding anniversary

In the post, the latest mother celebrated her husband as they marked their third wedding anniversary.

She appreciated God for the journey they embarked upon three years ago. According to her, she cannot believe that she was still strong despite just welcoming a baby.

Nikki Laoye gushed over husband. Photo credit@nikkilaoye

Source: Instagram

The music star prayed that her love and her home would forever be a beacon of God’s unexplainable mercy, the reassurance of his love and his promise of new beginnings.

Nikki Laoye shared pictures taken during her pregnancy photo shoot and a picture of her baby.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Nikki Laoye's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer about her family. Here are some comments below:

@vicky_o1111 commented:

"A very big congratulations so happy for you both and yes the famous 5 well done mama."

@misscookey reacted:

"Halleluyah!!! Our God is faithful, well done mummy. Welcome princess nikki jnr, #team girl we did it."

@temisanikomi said:

"Congratulations Padiiii miii!!! God is indeed ndedd faithful."

@kikemudiaga stated:

"Hallelujah, congratulations Nikki nikkilaoye God is faithful."

@aimeeslearn wrote:

"Hearty congratulations to you and yours. She will grow well, a force to reckon with."

@febidahosa said:

"Congratulations, fam! So happy for you. Question: did slide number 6 lead to slide number 7? Someone asked me to ask you."

@princesscomedian stated:

"Congratulations darling. God will continue to increase and bless your family."

@flakkyowos said:

"Thank You Jesus. Congratulations, blessed baby girl welcome to our great world."

Source: Legit.ng