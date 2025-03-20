Nigerian singer Portable has finally apologised to legendary Fuji musician, King Saheed Osupa, on social media

Recall that the Zazu Zeh crooner made a video where he rained insults on the 55-year-old Fuji star which angered several people

Less than 24 hours later, Portable posted an apology video online and it triggered a series of reactions from netizens

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has apologised to Fuji musician, King Saheed Osupa, to the surprise of fans.

Recall that on March 19, 2025, in what seemed like an unexpected move, the Zazu star posted a video online where he seriously lambasted Saheed Osupa.

Portable called the 55-year-old singer several messy names, suggesting that he was a big-for-nothing relic from the past. This move triggered the anger of many Nigerians on social media, and some warned the Zazu crooner.

After facing serious backlash on social media, Portable finally listened to people’s advice and apologised to Saheed Osupa.

Also on his Instagram page, the Zazu star shared a video where he begged Saheed Osupa to forgive him. According to Portable, it was money that caused the rift between them because he heard that one of his songs was going to be taken down from streaming platforms and he was looking forward to making money from it.

After initially sounding remorseful, Portable proceeded to tell Osupa that what he did would only benefit them both because it was all promotion for their craft. The Zazu star also begged his fans to plead with the Fuji singer to forgive him.

In his words:

“My fans, I have a plain heart, I have talked my mind, e don clear be dat. My fans, please forgive me, King Saheed Osupa, King of Music, my daddy don’t be angry. Money matters is what caused the fight, money makes father and son fight, music money caused the fight, I was offended because I wanted to collect the money and I heard they wanted to remove the music or they have removed it. Take me like a child to train, if you do, I won’t push you aside. God bless you Saheed Osupa, King of Fuji Music. Please don’t be angry my father, my fans please help me beg him, I was only after what to eat, may I not encounter what would eat me. We are both promoting each other, I do music for a living, it’s all promotion, please give me shows, I’m just letting you know what’s up, It’s all promotion.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable apologises to Saheed Osupa

Portable’s apology video to King Saheed Osupa soon spread on social media and it triggered a series of hot takes from Nigerians. Many of them were not satisfied with the Zazu star’s video.

Playboirichie_official said:

“Too late omo oshi.”

Beautybyenny_nailsandlash2 said:

“People wey need the apology no even Dey social media,you don buy market.”

Dove.t.photography said:

“Naa everytime u won dey beg ...this is not mistake ,this whom you are... u go do one that will be your last soon.”

The_islammiyah said:

“Who are these fans he always refer to? This is not acceptable!”

Oyebamijioyedeji said:

“You are not well trained. A child that does not have respect for his parent cannot respect t anyone outside.”

Te_mm__y wrote:

“This boy no get adviser.”

Thepleasureville_lace_empire wrote:

“Kaa kuulu fun e... Who the hell does he think he is? Dem suppose lay this guy flat for ground flog am on a norms! He lacks discipline! He’s so disgu*sting ehen , I don't know where he bought his audacity from! As in! Dey even body shame person after stealing his intellectual property!? And still wants to join two heads together? Haaa! Dem suppose flog am at least cos egba loko weere! ... Na only cane this werey fit understand!”

Doyin.bills said:

“You go still chop beatings from junction to junction.”

_phemogram said:

“This guy no go last.”

Mumcee_freshfoods said:

“Abi u dey kolo....u will rubbish someone on purpose and later apologize to make it look like u r sorry.”

Omo_brish wrote:

“PROUD D!RTY SW!N£ 🤮.”

Do2dtun warns Portable amid Osupa drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality, Do2dtun reacted to Portable insulting Saheed Osupa.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Do2dtun claimed Portable disrespected the wrong person.

He also claimed that Saheed Osupa would beat him from bus stop to bus stop over the rude recording he made.

