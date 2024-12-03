Singer Nikki Laoye is happy to be expecting her first child with her husband after getting married in 2022 in a lavish ceremony

The couple shared a video of their family as she flaunted her baby bump while their children danced round them

Fans of the singing couple were excited about the good news and congratulatory messages have been pouring in

Nigerian gospel singer Nike Adeyoola, better known as Nikki Laoye, has shared a good news with her fans on social media and congratulatory messages have been pouring in.

The singer, who announced the end of her first marriage in 2019 shared a video to gush over the news with her family.

Nikki Laoye shares good news with fans.

Source: Instagram

In the caption of her post, she noted that it was her rainbow baby, and she will be a mother at 44. Her song, 'He do am for me' was playing at the background while the family were rejoicing.

The music star mentioned that she was excited because God has granted her heart desire. The singer further stated that God was not too late.

Nikki Laoye shows off family

In the recording, the Taka Sufe crooner was with her husband and four children, her husband had before getting married to her.

The six of them were dancing excitedly as the children flaunted the pregnancy scan result.

Recall that Nikki Laoye got married in 2022 a few years after walking out of her first marriage. Her husband was also married and had four children from his late wife.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Nikki Laoye's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@oluwatoyinfanisi:

"This woman is full of love. She deserves the best Life can offer."

@ybeatzz_:

"Privileged to be the producer of the song."

@kosi_steph1229:

"The little boy is the life of the party."

@owenz_beauty:

"Congratulations every woman out here would experience d cry of a baby in there homes."

@drealbenicash:

"Congratulations Nikki, there shall be no more loss."

@shebuilds_daily:

"Rainbow signifies the calm after a storm. A rainbow baby is one that comes after a losing a baby or stillborn."

@bucaneafrique:

"So happy for Nikki. She is so full of love, has enough love to give, energetic and always happy. Congratulations."

@cebon_thrift:

"Congratulations, meanwhile while not use boy or girl, people don confuse my mind about rainbow."

@mizz_ihechi:

"Ohh my mind I am so excited thank you Jesus for @nikkilaoye congratulations mama I celebrate you and your family."

@kingadehun:

“I feel a bit off when I see more than two kid. Your choice though."

Nikki Laoye engaged to Snatcha

Legit.ng had reported that the singer received an overwhelming show of love from fans, colleagues in the entertainment industry as she clocked 41.

The singer’s celebration was split into two folds as she got engaged to her lover and popular Rooftop MC singer, Soulsnatcha.

Friends and other well-wishers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the lovers

