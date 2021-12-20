Gospel singer Nikki Laoye received an overwhelming show of love from fans, colleagues in the entertainment industry as she clocked 41

The singer’s celebration was split into two folds as she got engaged to her lover and popular Rooftop MC singer, Soulsnatcha

Friends and other well-wishers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the lovers

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for popular gospel musician, Nikki Laoye, as she clocked a new age in style on Sunday, December 19.

The singer took to her Instagram page with a set of beautiful photos specially taken to mark the occasion as she announced to the world that she turned 41.

Singer Nikky Laoye clocks 41, gets engaged to Rooftop MC singer. Photo: @nikkilaoye/@soulsnatcha

Source: Instagram

Nikki penned a beautiful note of appreciation to the almighty for keeping and letting her witness another celebration of a new age.

Her message read in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I am just so excited to see another day as I celebrate a new year of My King's goodness, love and mercy towards me. My Daddy who has NEVER FAILED me, Thank you oh my Lord. You have done so much for me, I cannot tell it all."

See her post below:

Nikki says yes to her lover

In an unexpected twist of event, what should have been a birthday celebration also turned into a marriage proposal for the singer.

Nikki’s lover and member of popular Rooftop MC gospel music group, Soulsnatcher, asked her to be his wife and she said yes.

Soulsnatcha accompanied his post with a beautiful message and narrated how God brought the singer to his life after losing his wife and being left with four kids to cater for.

The singer teasingly noted that Nikki gets all five of them as a birthday gift on her special day.

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

The proposal came as a surprise to many who had no idea that the two have been dating each other.

Read messages sighted below:

toolzo said:

"Awwww beautiful congratulations."

bankywellington said:

"Waiiiit whaaaaattttt?!?!?! Oh my goodness congratulations!!!! This just gave me all the joy I didn't know I needed today!!!! So happy for you both."

_therealtb1 said:

"Wow! This is so beautiful, happy birthday @nikkilaoye and congratulations on your engagement. God bless you.❤️."

mairoese said:

"Oh my wow! Congratulations guys! This is beautiful."

princesscomedian said:

"Congratulations @nikkilaoye finally, you and your best friend @soulsnatcha I predicted it first o."

Darey Art Alade and wife mark wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Dare Art Alade and his beautiful wife Deola Ayeni celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.

The singer shared a loved-up photo with his dear wife on his Instagram page and showered her with amazing messages.

Fans and celebrity colleagues of Dare have trooped to his page to send congratulatory messages to him and his wife.

Source: Legit