Talented songwriter Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, the entertainer, has warmed the hearts of fans after posting a video of how she spent her day on social media.

The 'Uyo Meyo' crooner visited the Dream Catchers Academy and took the children on a shopping spree. The singer, who had once boasted that no one could teach her how to spend her money, ensured she got the children food items, toiletries and other essential needs.

Teni says Dream Catchers Academy children have supported her

In the caption of her post, the singer, who recently recovered from an undisclosed sickness, noted that the children from the non-governmental organisation taking care of homeless children had given her support for a very long time.

She rented a cinema and took them to watch movies as the excited children thanked her in the video.

See the clip of their outing here:

Fans react to the clip made by Teni

Reactions have trailed Teni's visit to the Academy. Here are some of the comments below.

