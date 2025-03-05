Singer Teni has shared her experience in the past few days, detailing how she has been down with malaria

The singer, despite her condition, still brought smiles to the faces of her fans with a funny caption she added to her video

Popular celebrities, fans and followers also flooded Teni's comment section to wish her a speedy recovery

Nigerian singer and songwriter Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, has shared a video detailing her experience in the past few days.

Teni, who revealed she was down with malaria, spiced the video with a funny voiceover of her experience.

Teni performs for her fans despite still recuperating. Credit: tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

The singer shared a video of medical practitioners taking care of her. A clip captured the moment she received an injection to help her recover.

While she was yet to recuperate fully, Teni also shared a clip from her on-stage performance as she thrilled the audience with her hit songs despite her health condition.

The Sugar Mummy of Lagos, as she is often called, affirmed in the caption of the video that money couldn't buy health, retracting her lyrics in her trending song 'Money.'

A line from Teni's lyrics in her 'Money' song read:

"Money can't buy you love, money can't fill this emptiness, but I want all the money in the world. Money don't buy you happiness, money can't buy you love."

Fans wish Teni speedy recovery. Credit: tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

This is coming a few weeks after Teni turned the story of roadside seller around as she gifted her the sum of N1 million during this year's Valentine's Day celebration.

The talented songstress shared a video showing when she visited the woman who had posted a freestyle of her latest hit, Money.

The lucky trader was seen rolling on the ground in appreciation.

Watch the video of Teni on sick bed, including a voice-over of her experience below:

Reactions to video of Teni on sick bed

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Teni's fans, followers and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Read the comments below:

olabambo49 said:

"Quick recovery. But money gets you the best health care services possible."

mista_Akanni reacted:

"For pesin wey just sing say she prefer to dey cry inside Bentley with a billion dollar. God is wonderful."

ubani_hon wrote:

"Good health is under rated, people don't understand that you first need to be healthy to make good music, good money. Indeed health is wealt TROY."

Just_TroyCFx said:

"Na God and someone working day and night to make sure u good get zero credit. Why not go to church?"

chiedozie84491 commented:

"Na today she know me self i still want that money baba God."

FindingKan said:

"What’s she going through? She also looks like she has lost a lot of weight as well. Omo! Everybody just dey sick, I still dey recover from my own."

Teni sings at Veekee James' wedding anniversary

In other news via Legit.ng, Teni graced fashion designer Veekee James' first wedding anniversary with her husband Femi Atere.

The singer made an unexpected appearance, which left the fashion designer jumping in excitement.

Teni also performed her new song, Money, at the party amid cheers from the guests.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng