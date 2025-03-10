Nigerian singer Davido has been in awe of how much his fans are willing to go for him after a young man trekked from Asaba to Lagos for him

In a video trending on the popular video platform TikTok, a Nigerian youth with the handle Oga Fish Boy travelled all the from Asaba to Lagos on foot to see the superstar

The viral clip showed how the Afrobeats star welcomed his devoted fans in the midst of family and friends

Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, has once again won the hearts of fans after an emotional interaction with a loyal fan, Oga Fish Boy, who travelled from Asaba to Lagos on foot to see him.

In a viral video, the TikToker, who displayed an immeasurable passion for Davido, was spotted with a banner detailing his mission from Asaba to Lagos for his idol.

Overwhelmed with the kind reception the Afrobeats star gave him, the young man quickly prostrated before the musician. Instantly, Davido showed his humility by telling the young man to stand up.

Oga Fish Boy hesitated for a moment, but the twin dad kept shouting, "Stand up!" before the devoted fan eventually did.

However, in 2023 Legit.ng reported that fans of Davido did the most to show how much they love him, including travelling from one state to another.

A young man, identified as Dami on Twitter, revealed he had started his journey from Taraba state to Lagos to see the singer.

Dami would have to cover about 828km, according to him, to see his favourite musician, and he asked netizens to wish him luck and a safe journey.

The fan tagged Davido, and surprisingly, the singer saw the tweet. Davido simply lamented over the fact that his fan chose to make the journey by foot.

The singer also added that Dami's body would suffer the consequences.

He wrote:

"With leg nah ur body go tell u."

Legit.ng also reported that shortly after a Nigerian man vowed to cycle to Lagos state to meet Davido, another Nigerian man embarked on a similar journey.

While Davido urged the young man to go back as he is not in the country at the moment, Emmiwuks has continued on his journey.

In a following tweet on Friday, August 11, Emmiwuks said he was not going back as he revealed he had a gift for Davido, which he wanted to present to the DMW label owner.

He also revealed he was already heading to Ogun state from Benin. Emmiwuks tweeted:

"Am not going back Boss I most present my gift to you @davido Benin state heading to Ogun any moment from now..."

Davido shares how his happiness causes depression

Legit.ng previously posted that singer Davido shared his happy moment amid the period he performed at the wedding of a rich Indian couple.

In a video, he was seen at a party having fun as he vibed to a song. He also revealed what his happiness does to some people.

Several social media users agreed to OBO's statement, as Davido is fondly called, and they hailed the music star.

