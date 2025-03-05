Omo Baba Olowo is out here thanking his fans in Trinidad for the way they received him during his show

The singer and performer recently delighted his fans in the United States, who welcomed him with open arms

In a recent post shared through his official Instagram page, he bared his heart out to his fans over there

Davido, a Nigerian music star whose real name is David Adeleke, shared an appreciation post to his fans in Trinidad, USA, after he gave them a showdown.

The music crooner, who recently disturbed the timelines with a video and glimpses of his luxury dinner with his woman, Chioma, thanked Trinidad for their reception and how they made him feel at home.

Davido wrote:

"TRINIDAD!!! Y’all really touched my soul with this one! The energy, the love, the way you embraced me—it felt like HOME. Our roots run deep, our rhythm connected by history, by spirit, by SOUND!"

"From the drums to the melodies, from the way y’all move to the culture itself—I saw Africa in you, and you in me. , the way you carried the music like it was your own story, reminded me that Afrobeats isn’t just sound—it’s a LEGACY, a heartbeat that lives across oceans. Thank you for reminding me of that! WE ARE ONE! ❤️🇹🇹🇳🇬 5️⃣🛣️."

