The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has announced new petrol prices nationwide

The association disclosed that its members in Lagos, the North, and the South East will petrol at varying prices effective July 2, 2025

The move followed the recent price cut offered by the Dangote Refinery, which slashed ex-depot prices to N840 per litre, from N880

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has lowered its petrol prices nationwide following the new ex-depot cost announced by the Dangote Refinery on June 30, 2025.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the new price from Dangote Refinery has yet to reflect at the pumps, with marketers saying that they are still dispensing old stock purchased at N900 per litre.

What are the new petrol prices in Nigeria?

The marketers said if they adjusted their pumps to reflect the new pricing offered by the mega refinery, they would incur a loss of N80 to N100 per litre.

However, IPMAN president, Abubakar Maigandi, reportedly said that the association’s members in the North, including Abuja, have cut petrol prices to between N930 and N940 per litre, down from N945 and N975, effective Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

According to Maigandi, its members in Lagos will sell petrol at N890 per litre, from N925, adding that IPMAN members will sell PMS between N950 and N960 in the South East.

Petrol stations adjust pump prices

He told an online platform, not Legit.ng, that the reduction follows Wednesday’s price cut by Dangote Refinery.

Findings show that Empire Energy and Rainoil filling station in Abuja have reduced their fuel prices to N955 and N945 per litre on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, from N975 and N960, respectively.

Meanwhile, MRS, a Dangote partner station, is yet to adjust its petrol price to reflect the refinery’s new pricing.

Also, retail outlets operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) still sell petrol at the old rates in Lagos and Abuja.

Dangote Refinery onboards more partners

Dangote Refinery slashed its ex-depot price of petrol to N840 per litre from N880 on Monday, July 30, 2025.

A prior report by Legit.ng disclosed that the refinery said many oil marketing companies have joined its growing list of fuel distribution networks.

The refinery disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that the companies include TotalEnergies, Garima Petroleum, Sunbeth Energies, Sobax Nigeria Limited, and Virging Forest Energy.

Dangote Refinery: Who are the new partners?

Others are Sixxco Oil Ltd., NU Synergy, and Soroman Limited

The development comes ahead of its planned nationwide fuel distribution in August.

Others on the growing list are Jezco Oil Nigeria Ltd., Jengre, Cocean, Kifayat, Triumph Golden, Sifem Global, Riquest, and Mamu Oil, among others, the refinery added.

Dangote Refinery expands fuel distribution footprint

A prior report by Legit.ng disclosed that the mega refinery lowered its ex-deport petrol prices from N880 per litre to N840 on June 30, 2025.

According to the refinery, its existing partners, such as MRS, Heyden, AP, Heyde, Optima, and Techno Oil, will reflect the new petrol price at the filling stations.

TheCable reports that the statement by the refinery said it continued to expand its domestic fuel distribution footprint, offering competitive pricing and improving access to refined products nationwide.

List of NNPC new petrol prices in Lagos, South East

Legit.ng earlier reported that retail outlets under the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) have raised their pump prices to N945 per litre in Abuja, effective Monday, June 23, 2024.

They also adjusted their petrol prices to N915 per litre in Lagos, marking a new upward price review.

The state oil firm’s price review follows a similar increase by Africa’s largest Dangote Refinery, on Friday, June 20, 2025.

