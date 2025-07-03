On Thursday, June 26, a tragic accident occurred at Purple Mall, in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos state, leading to the death of one

The Government has now taken action on the incident and set up a team to investigate the cause of death

The state government has described the accident as unfortunate and shared steps to prevent a repeat

The Lagos State Government has sealed Purple Mall, Lekki Phase 1, and commenced an investigation into an unfortunate accident that recently led to the death of a young man.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced this on his X account on Wednesday.

Wahab said that the facility would be shut indefinitely while a specialized team investigates the root cause of the accident and assesses compliance with building safety regulations.

How the unfortunate incident happened

According to the Commissioner, the incident happened on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at the mall premises.

The victim came into the mall to use the gym facility, but could not access any of the valet services at the time due to the presence of many visiting dignitaries.

He was directed to park his car on the fifth floor of the multi-story car park, and that was the last anyone saw him alive.

Shortly after, the car was discovered at the base of the structure, having fallen from the top to the bottom.

CCTV footage from the facility showed the scale of the fall from the fifth deck to the base, but it is still unclear how the car breached the structure.

These are some of the issues that will be made clear by the investigative team, Channels TV news reported.

Lagos State Government takes action

The commissioner described the tragedy as heartbreaking and possibly preventable, but assured that the government would ensure accountability.

Wahab said in his post:

“The facility has been sealed indefinitely, and a specialised investigation team has been constituted to: Determine the root cause of the parking lot failure, assess compliance with all building safety regulations, and identify any environmental or structural violations.”

Note that the government is also looking into a storey-building collapse that occurred on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Four injured people were rescued from under the debris and rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care.

The government is taking action to enforce compliance with the building regulations and other safety precautions. This would reduce the frequency of building collapses in the state and keep residents safe.

