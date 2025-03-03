Nigerian Fuji singer K1 De Ultimate, aka KWAM1, received all the love he could imagine as he added a year on March 3, 2025

Fans and celebrities took to several social media platforms to celebrate the veteran artist as he clocked 68 years

One of K1’s wives, Emmanuella Ropo, thoughtfully hosted a moving prayer session for her man, gaining the attention of netizens as the video trended

Nigerian Fuji maestro K1 De Ultimate, aka KWAM1, whose real name is Wasiu Omogbolahan Olasunkanmi Adewale Ayinde Marshal, added a year to his age on March 2, 2025.

One of his wives, Emmanuella Ropo, arranged a special prayer to commemorate his 68th birthday amid the Ramadan season.

KWAM1’s wife Emmanuella organises special prayer for singer as he clocks 68. Credit: @emmanuellaevesimiling

The businesswoman shared a video on Instagram showing herself and her husband praying among their family and Muslim clergy.

She shared the video online and wished KWAM1 a happy 68th birthday.

Emmanuella commemorated the veteran artist’s new age with prayers. She shared her desire for her husband to have the knowledge, strength, courage, and endurance to complete the marathon ahead of him.

The vibrant wife asked Allah to help her husband maintain a pure heart and to be surrounded by genuine people who would positively influence him.

KWAM1 adds a year to his age on March 3, 2025. Credit: @k1de_ultimate

Sharing a video of the prayer session, she wrote:

"Alhamdulillahi Rabil Alameen, My darling husband @kingwasiuayindemarshal Happy 68th birthday to you, at this special month of Ramadan my topmost gift to you are prayers. May Almighty Allah continue to delight you in his love, guide you to walk by the strength of his spirit and keep you in constant communion with him, Give unto you, my husband, the wisdom, strength, caurage and endurance to run the race set before you especially at work.

"Almighty Allah, grant my husband a long life in good health, happiness, and prosperity in abundance. Protect you from all harm, negativity, and distress, surround you with his divine light of protection wherever you may go. help you to be “quick to hear, slow to speak, and slow to anger.

"In the purest of heart and mind. Allah should bless you with more wisdom and good discernment of the spirit, surround you with men who love you genuinely and who will be of positive impact."

See her post below:

KWAM1’s wife's birthday message trends online

tobiawosoga wrote:

"Happy Birthday to an Icon, a Visionary, and a Pillar of Our Community! Baàmi, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde (KWAM 1), Olórí Oiọmọọba gbogbo Akilẹ̀ Ìjẹ̀bú, today marks a special day in your life, and I am honored to celebrate you!

"Your wisdom, guidance, and philanthropy have touched countless lives, and we are grateful for the positive impact you've had on our community."

wumzy2019 said:

"Who be that one wey use her cap cover nau heh? Happy birthday sir and congratulations to you too ma'am."

jumkaphcouture wrote:

"Happy birthday sir continue to wax stronger ,healthier and wealthier as you age so shall your strength be more wins Olori omo oba akile Ijebu."

prophetes_mary_olubori_dasmola wrote"

"Happy birthday to Olori omo of Akile Ijebu in general. I pray for longevity of life and happiness in good health in Jesus mighty name @kingwasiuayindemarshal . E ku orire re sir."

rukkie_ice said:

"Happy birthday to founder may this new year bring u good health more achievements I pray Allah grants you everlasting life I pray Allah rahman,Barka,Noor,Neemah,Shukro and idayah on u Allahumo Ameen."

