Disc jockey DJ Cuppy has opened up on what she thinks about Nigeria as the country marks its 64th Independence Day

She said she was aware that the country is facing several challenges but one cannot deny that Nigeria is filled with hope

According to the billionaire daughter, anywhere she goes, she carries the country with pride, and she shares a prayer for her nation

In the spirit of Nigeria's 64th Independence Day celebrations, disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has said that the country is part of her brand.

She spoke about the country's challenges and noted that despite what it is facing, Nigeria is a land filled with hope.

The 31-year-old, who is the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, noted that being a Nigerian is the superpower of the Cuppy brand. Hence, wherever she goes, she endeavors to carry Nigeria with her.

She also prayed that God would protect and bless the future of Nigeria. Her post gathered mixed reactions from netizens.

See DJ Cuppy's tweet below:

Fans react to DJ Cuppy's tweet

Check out some of the reactions to DJ Cuppy's tweet to Nigeria at 64 below:

@nuhu01:

"Happy Independence to you #Cuppymusic you are a great #Patriot. Thank you for believing in Nigeria 🇳🇬 despite the challenges we all are going through at this time. May the Almighty bless you and your family."

@SurgeonHarris:

"Do give away if you truly love us."

@busy_brain007:

"Nothing to celebrate."

@LordHKN_:

"You are a stewpid fuuu for this post."

@Gabby47562120

"No be ur fault naah, sheybi you are from rich family how u won take know what ordinary people are facing in Nigeria."

@thegeniusboyy:

"At least her captions show that she cares about the things happening now in Nigeria."

