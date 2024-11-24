Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' has issued advice to his Nigerian fans and followers on how to gain financial freedom

The singer urged Nigerians to work hard to avoid rent while advising them to become homeowners irrespective of the location

Paul Okoye's advice to Nigerians on the need to become landlords has ignited a debate among netizens, including celebrities

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of the now-defunct Psquare, also known as Rudeboy, has stirred up a debate with his advice to Nigerians, encouraging them on the news to avoid rent and become homeowners.

According to Paul, the beginning of financial freedom was to avoid rent and to own a home, irrespective of the location.

The singer, who has been involved in an online fight with his twin brother Peter Okoye, added that the fear of landlords was the beginning of disrespect.

"See ehh... No matter what you do in life make sure you work soo hard to avoid rent. Because that's a lifetime freedom. Get yours. It doesn't matter where or the location. The fear of landlords is the beginning of disrespect and see finish. Get yours. That will be the beginning of your financial freedom," the singer wrote on his Instastory.

See a screenshot of Paul Okoye's advice below:

Netizens, celebs react to Paul Okoye's advice

Read some of the reactions that trailed the singer's advice below:

brainjotter:

"Nahhh. Location matters actually….no go build house where you suppose farm on."

kennedyexcel:

"Definitely get yourself a house to avoid see finish before buying a car…"

symply_beautiana:

"No so so greet I dey greet my landlord. I don tire. The fear of quit notice no no fit let me stop."

iamoge0985:

"Nothing like your own house you build your self. There is always this sense of freedom that comes with not paying rent."

jommy_naturals:

"Na y we pack enter our uncompleted building like that, gradually we will furnish it to our taste."

