Social media critic Verydarkman has reacted to the ongoing drama between singer Burna Boy and socialite Sophia Egbueje

He asked for the exchange rate of Sophia's body after she demanded a Lamborghini for allegedly sleeping with Burna Boy

In a video, he made fun of Sophia and noted what would have happened if she had gotten the Lamborghini from Burna Boy

Social media critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has noted that socialite Sophia Egbueje has a fish brain after she demanded a Lamborghini from singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, for allegedly sleeping with her.

VDM asked Sophia how she knew the worth of her private part. He also asked her how she rated that it was worthy to be exchanged with a wheelbarrow, Keke, and other brands of cars.

According to the social critic, if Sophia had gotten the Lamborghini, she would have claimed that God did it for her or it was gotten through her hard work.

VDM reacts to Burna Boy, Sophia's drama

Verydarkman claimed that Burna Boy would not be the first man that Sophia would be sleeping with for a car. Besides, she gets what she wishes most of the time.

He added that the Last Last hitmaker deserved an award for allegedly sleeping with the lady and not fulfilling his promise.

He added that Sophia enjoyed Burna Boy on the bed and he should sue her. Besides, the act was enjoyed by both parties, and it was weird that the lady wanted a Lamborghini in exchange for it.

Watch VDM's video below:

Reactions as VDM speaks on Burna Boy, Sophia's drama

Check out the reactions as Verydarkman wades into Burna Boy and Sophia's Lamborghini drama below:

@officialfeggie commented:

"But the voicenote I listened to, Burna found out she wanted to get herself a Lambo and Burna insisted on getting it for her rather. Not like she billed him with that from the start. Abi I no sabi comprehend again? Wo! Las las she got it for herself. No stress."

@everythingbangingbody1 said:

"The flex should be she bought all by herself without burners support! But as usual, Nigerians likes to twist gist to fit their narrative.. mtchewwww."

@odibabaachoronwa reacted:

"You supporting Burna in this issue is like you supporting your politicians that is promising you everyday and failing you don’t promise. What you can’t do just to use it and take advantage of someone. If poor man go carry oloso and him know pay everybody well be against him fair judgement for all is the way forward."

@sexxydolls noted:

"Na this one dem dey see this mumu boy, she bought the lambo already, you that can’t afford a ceiling fan dey chook mouth for where millionaires dey talk, just shut up mumu boy."

Radiogad reacts to Burna Boy, Sophia's drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy continued to have the internet buzzing amid rumours surrounding his name.

Recall that an Instagram influencer, Sophia Egbueje, accused the singer of reneging on his promise to buy her a Lamborghini.

The matter has become a public discussion online, as Radiogad shared a piece of advice with the young woman involved.

