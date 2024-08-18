Music executive Jude Okoye has opened up on his actual share of singer P-Square's royalty amid the ongoing drama

He shared that contrary to what was circulating in the public, he did not take 40 percent of the royalties of P-Square

According to the music director, he was supposed to take up to that percentage but he did not, and his post sparked several reactions

Music director, Jude Okoye, has continued to spill more details about his dealings with the P-Square music group.

According to him, the group comprises his twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye, and himself. He shared a court document to back up his statement.

The document also showed that his percentage of the royalties from the group is 25 percent. Meanwhile, Paul and Peter had 30 percent each. The remaining 15 percent was for the running of the group's activities.

Recall that Peter Okoye had called out Jude for diverting funds belonging to the singers. Hence, he reported him to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This made their fans to drag him till he decided to share his side of the story.

See the court documents in the slides below:

Reactions to Jude Okoye's court documents

Several netizens have reacted to Jude Okoye's court document. See some of the comments below:

@arthurflex:

"Jude is saying that truth after all, we're sorry for condemning you."

@arisenews_:

"Funny enough, this again didn’t address one of the major issues, which is what is paining Peter that resulted in EFCC, funds diversion, opening Northside Records (Music) instead of Northside Entertainment. Did you do that? Peter is feeling cheated, he feels he's not been carried along, everybody contributed to the growth and development of Psquare, why is Paul always rubbing it on his face that he knows nothing and can't write or sing songs?"

@jmb_adebayo:

"I like the fact you are also speaking now. Don’t be a scapegoat! Speak when everyone is speaking."

@amariss001:

"Na man you be, I used to think you were making up stories but after you spoke up, I sincerely want to genuinely apologize… Peter and Paul should go fix their relationship and stop dragging you into this vicious cycle."

@obino_valentino:

"Sir you have nothing to prove to us.. we all know how hard you worked and helped psquare.. as far as am concerned Psquare is three guys Jude, Peter and Paul."

@mhzizohgee:

"See oga all this shalaye is unnecessary. Answer germane questions that are relevant to the issues at hand. Did you open a secret company called Northside music with you and your wife as directors and Psquare's royalties were diverted there?"

