Jude Okoye Passionately Celebrates Daughter on 10th Birthday, Replicates Baby Photo, Fans Gush Hard
- Nigerian music executive Jude Okoye is in a high mood of celebration as he marks his first child Emma Adanna Okoye’s birthday
- The entertainment tycoon recreated his daughter’s childhood picture as he recalled the first time he set his eyes on her
- Speaking further about the young celebrant’s special day, he reassured her of his fatherly affection
Nigerian music executive Jude Okoye, Psquare's elder brother celebrated his first child’s tenth birthday on November 29.
Legit.ng earlier reported that his wife, Ify Okoye was filled with joy as she anticipated their daughter’s special day
Jude took to Instagram to duplicate their daughter's infant photograph alongside a touching tribute to her.
He recalled how he felt the first time he cradled her in his arms the moment she was born at Northside Hospital Atlanta.
“Feels like yesterday when I carried you in my arms at Northside Hospital Atlanta and my whole life perspective changed for good. It’s a decade already?”
In another Jude, expressed his fatherly affection for the young celebrant.
“HAPPY BIG 10th BIRTHDAY to our first baby Emma Adanna Okoye. Weee loovee youuuu! @ifyokoye1.”
See his post below:
Fans celebrate with Jude Okoye
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
fabricsby_ciccy:
"Omo it’s good to capture memories ooo just see how sweet this is 😍😍😍❤️happy birthday Ada."
prettyberrymaiga:
"That was smooth,today is my birthday 🎂 too. Happy birthday to us,wish my dad was here."
mimiiikwuka:
"Awww 🥺 this is so beautiful and emotional too. happy birthday princess Emma God bless you now and always."
dabby_d.b.b:
"Beautiful. 😍😍Daddy and daughter 🎂🎂happy birthday."
aguma_tha_great:
"Happy birthday little okoye🙌 grow in good health and heavens will favor u on earth."
lady_muchello:
"Happy Birthday Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️. Many More Beautiful years. Cheers to a New Beginning."
