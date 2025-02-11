Portable has involved his father in his ongoing issue with Ogun state government and dragged him for not defending him

The singer had assaulted some Ogun state officials and some of his aides were arrested and sentenced in court

In his post, he noted that his father has been spending his money, but he cannot go to the station to defend him

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Babmus, professionally known as Portable, has dragged his father into his ongoing issue with Ogun state government.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had assaulted some Town Planning officials. Some of his aides were arrested and sentenced in a Magistrate court in Ogun state.

In a post on his social media page, he called out his father and claimed that he was a bad father. He asserted that it was his father that has been collecting his money and spending it, yet he cannot to the station to defend him.

The singer added that his father was the one building the house that Ogun state government officials came to inspect, which led to his troubles.

Portable makes more allegations

Making more allegations against his biological father, the Zazu crooner claimed his father didn't settle the people, who came to inspect his property.

Singer Portable affirmed that he would not have had any problem with the officials if his father had taken the right step. He also noted that his father ran away from the police and didn't have the boldness to show up at the police station.

The Zeh Nation boss also disclosed that all his properties belong to the Badmus' family.

Recall that Portable's elder sister had apologised for his unruly behaviour and blamed a family member for his woes.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Portable's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@tom_mie09 said:

"The thing is you never take accountability, always blaming it on someone."

@mrmoney_97 stated:

"Na you they shout wahala now, you see wahala you they cry."

@exxl_sportin reacted:

"People wey suppose help you make one or two calls….u don curse them. now who u help"

@mrsaha190 commented:

"This guy is cursed."

@ifedino6 shared:

"U drag ur papa, shey this werey no go drag God like this."

@tinnyunisexclothing stated:

"This guy it’s well with you oo."

@littlekay007 commented:

"Can’t be surprise if you drag anyone else, not after you drag your biological father….you will reap what you sowed."

@muhammedebira shared:

"Zero sense you no get, your papa don warn you tired, go and collect your beans."

Qabifarin said:

"You are just complicating the issue...Was he the one assaulting every one on social space. Just go and sorts things out with them. Nothing will happen to Omologo, the least is #5m bail for you as well and they will tell you perfect all your properties. Hope you get now and stop pointing accusing fingers to you father ."

