Verydarkman has shared a picture of some school pupils praying for him and noted the reason he cannot lose

His post was made amid his drama with media host Nedu, who later announced his resignation from the Honest Bunch podcast

Many fans of the social critic supported him and shared the kinds of powers he has, however, others judged him

Media personality Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman (VDM), has noted that until some people understand the picture of some pupils praying for him, they will continue to fall.

The pupils who had prayed for VDM were from a school in Delta state. He helped to renovate their facilities and they sang his praise and prayed for him on that day.

According to VDM, he never loses. His post was made amid his drama with podcast host Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka known as Nedu Wazobia, who resigned recently.

Nedu's resignation from the Honest Bunch podcast was influenced by his drama with VDM after comedian Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, came on the show to claim that he (VDM) sleeps with men.

Verydarkman has been tackling Nedu for days and noted he had begged him to come on his podcast but he refused, which was the reason he invited Deeone to disparage him.

Reactions as VDM shares why he can't lose

@dkokopee said:

"He who kneels in the presence of prayer will always have power, its Koko peee."

@bongoideas commented:

"VDM really likes doing it for the camera."

@pluto_queen1 reacted:

"Those of you calling VDM a very manipulative person, hope you all know that they're always the one coming for him first and when he attacks back, you all will be at the blogs page. The fact that they're the one always looking for what's not looking for them, they will always be VDM preys! Imagine telling someone you get him a car just because of your selfish interest! I come in peace though."

@hypeman_morgan noted:

"Physical power dey, spiritual power dey, intellectual power dey, contact power dey, as long as the movement is of good course, AHEAD AHEAD!"

@assurance_gang reacted:

"Nedu done resign oh and na midnight he drop statements like INEC."

@princewill_umanah said:

"VeryDarkMan for President. This is the only person that if he contests for the seat of the President of Nigeria, Nigeria will stand agog."

@k_liteinteriors commented:

"This is the height of humility, my God."

VDM plans to expose Nedu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that online critic Verydarkman was still out to deal with Nedu after he hosted comedian Deeone on his podcast, The HonestBunch.

Deeone, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, had accused VDM of being involved in relationships with men.

Reacting to the allegations that have gone viral, VDM has threatened to spill some alleged secrets in Nedu's closet about top female celebrities.

