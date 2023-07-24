Nigerian music star Bella Shmurda joyfully announced the birth of his son exactly one year after suffering the loss of one

In a recent Twitter post, Bella Shmurda discussed the difficult circumstances he encountered days before the release of his album last year

He recalled landing in the United Kingdom for promotional activities when he received the devastating news that his unborn child had died

Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda is the newest dad on the block as he welcomes a baby boy with his girlfriend.

The latest father rushed to Twitter to inform his followers of the wonderful news a year after losing his first child at birth.

Bella Shmurda welcomes baby boy months after losing a child Credit: @bellashmurda

Source: Twitter

The sad incident came right before the release of his 2022 album, Hypertension, which he described as the lowest point of his life.

However, Bella revealed that heaven has once again smiled upon him after welcoming a baby boy just days before the release of his forthcoming album.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"A few days to the drop of my album last year, I was an emotional and mental wreck. I’d just gotten to the UK where I was scheduled to do some promotional activities, when I heard the news that I’d lost the child I was expecting at birth. At the same time, I started getting threats to my life.

"The mere fact that I was in the UK was an opportunity for certain people to hurt me, and I saw a video of a group of guys that had been sent to a location I was supposed to be to attack me there. I was hurt, angry and confused. It was the darkest place I’d ever been in my life, but somehow, light found its way through to me in that tunnel," he said in parts.

See his post below:

Bella Shmurda’s announcement sparks reactions

Fans and netizens reacted to the singer’s good news as they celebrated his newborn.

See their comments below:

@PoojaMedia:

"Congratulations Bella. God over everything. His plans are bigger than human imagination."

fatherdmw55:

"Congratulations my brother your pick no gree chill ❤️❤️."

official_nbahloo:

"Nwame Congratulations to you RB, the boy na son of the Light Baba omo RICA."

siloraanky:

"Omo bella dem nor go fit kill when oluwa Dey involve who gose that man ???? ❤️"

Mohbad tips Bella Shmurda to be the next governor of Oyo state

In a previous report via Legit.ng, Mohbad, during a stage performance in Ibadan, pointed in the direction of Bella Shmurda as he told the crowd the latter would be Oyo state governor in a matter of years.

Mohbad, who has bonded with Bella Shmurda since leaving the Marlian label, went on to speak of his good deed.

Reacting, someone said: "This guy don smoke that nonsense again, see as person Dey talk one one ."

Source: Legit.ng