Late Nigerian singer Mohbad's one-year-old son Liam Aloba is still having one of the best moments in actress Iyabo Ojo's mansion

Some pictures went viral, showing Liam in the company of the movie star's daughter, Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian lover

Legit.ng reported that Priscilla and her Tanzanian boyfriend trended online over the weekend following the manner he was welcomed into the country

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad's one-year-old son Liam Aloba, is living in stardom regardless of the rapper's tragic absence.

The young star, who has been spending time with Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo's family, recently made waves online during his time in the movie star's mansion.

Mohbad’s Son spent time with Iyabo Ojo's daughter and her boyfriend. Credit: @its.priscy

A couple of online pictures showed Liam being carried by Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, as she sat with her popular Tazanaian boyfriend, Juma Jux.

Netizens were amazed at Mohbad's widow, Wummi, 's relationship with the Nollywood superstar's family.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that t Priscilla, the young influencer, gave her boyfriend a royal welcome as he visited Nigeria, presumably for the first time, to celebrate his birthday.

See the pictures below:

Mohbad's son goes viral online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

adunsexy_1:

"His a son of legend."

stephjennyek:

"What you people fail to understand is that life in social media is different from reality….God bless Aunty Iyaboo."

christyfrancistender:

"See resemblance now. God remains the greatest."

iamofficialfortune:

"God bless iyabo ojo! God protect her good heart from evil pple!"

msuttiemsuttie:

"Grace all the way, Liam will be greater than his father in Jesus name. And he will fulfill destiny."

purii_scent:

"Aunty iyabo is actually a sweetheart some people just misunderstand her smh."

ms_abigail_dinsey:

"Just look how supportive this woman has been… some peoples own is to sit inside 1room abi studio room, set ring light and make noise… And the child really looks like his dad sha."

habby_luv:

"Omg see resemblance abeg.. may God bless iyaboojo eyya this boy is growing fast… long life my boy."

Mohbad's friend Primeboy insults singer's mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohbad's friend, Ibrahim Owodunni aka Primeboy, heavily lambasted the late singer’s mother, Abosede, on social media.

Primeboy recently went live on his social media page to voice out following a recent interview Mohbad’s mother had where she mentioned his name.

He said that if he had a gun, he would empty the bullets in her head. The viral video sparked a series of comments.

