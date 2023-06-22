Gospel singer Lawrence Oyor and Darasimi Bamiloye have announced the birth of their second son

The couple who welcomed their baby boy on June 12 made the exciting news public on Wednesday, June 22

The likes of Tope Alabi, among others, have taken to social media to congratulate the proud parents

It is another moment of celebration in gospel singer Lawrence Oyor's household as his wife, Darasimi, the only daughter of popular gospel filmmaker and founder of Mount Zion Ministry, Mike Bamiloye, welcomed their second baby boy.

In a post via his Instagram page, Lawrence revealed they welcomed their baby named John on June 12, as he called for prayers for him and his family.

Lawrence Oyor and Darasimi express gratitude to God after giving birth. Credit: @lawrenceoyor

Source: Instagram

The proud mother also shared a loved-up picture of her and her husband as she expressed gratitude to her maker for another addition to their family.

Lawrence Oyor wrote:

"On the 12th of June, the fourth person in this family picture was born. His name is John It has been God’s mercy all the way. We covet your prayers. If you wish to give a gift, please use the link in my bio N.B If you’re using the dorm account please specify baby-gift in the description so that it will not be used for Battle Axe Retreat."

See his post below:

See Darasimi's post below:

Celebrities, fans react as Lawrence Oyor and Darasimi welcome baby number 2

See some of their messages below:

tope_alabi_:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️."

emmaohmagod:

"Congratulates! Halleluyah."

omolaraayoolapmhofficial:

"Congratulations to your family. God be praised for the addition. Much love."

_dr_kay:

"Congratulations daddy, In the spirit of rooting for you… I hope he’s fair‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.. if not, mama is not giving you any space in this competition ☺️."

olapade_oyindamola_moyosore:

"Mother of 2 plus 8 more to go ❤️."

Source: Legit.ng