Moses Bliss has announced his new collaboration with his colleague Nathaniel Bassey on a new song

The gospel singer revealed the title of the song as "Doing of The Lord," shared the song cover and release date

The rare collaboration between Moses Bliss and Nathaniel Bassey has stirred up excitement among their fans as they anticipate

Gospel singer Moses Bliss has stirred excitement online among lovers of Christian music after he announced his newest project with his colleague Nathaniel Bassey.

Moses, who was in the news after he shared how God delayed a plane on his behalf so he could get his wedding ring, revealed the title of his new song with Nathaniel as 'Doings Of The Lord.'

Moses Bliss collaborates with Nathaniel Bassey. Credit: mosesbliss/nathanblow

Source: Instagram

The gospel singer shared the cover of the new song, which featured a picture of him and Nathaniel sitting side by side. He revealed that the song will be out on streaming platforms on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Moses also shared how he felt honoured to be on the same song with Nathaniel Bassey.

"This Friday 10/01/2025 “Doing Of The Lord” shall be out on all platforms, so honoured to have Pastor @nathanielblow on this special song," Moses Bliss wrote in the caption.

See Moses Bliss' post, including the cover of his new song with Nathaniel Bassey:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nathaniel Bassey will minister at the U.S. Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast, a non-partisan, faith-based event held every four years before the official swearing-in of a new administration.

Fans anticipate Moses Bliss, Nathaniel Bassey's song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Moses Bliss' announcement, as many expressed their excitement as they waited for the release of the song to come Friday. Read the comments below:

sonmusicofficial:

"My song. Can’t wait."

marieblissofficial:

"Praise God! A timeless faith stirring sound for every season, an anthem of victory can’t wait for Friday."

escaphilic:

"The plantain video makes sense now collaborations abound! More grace Sir."

oc_joelvoice:

"Wow This is match made in heaven."

ben_reign:

"Yesss… I’ve waited so long for this To start the year."

skymarvel.reality:

"who remember what Pastor B said during cross over night??? Our Year of “Doings and Laughter” DOINGS go plenty this year."

n_glain:

I was somehow thinking about this (a collaboration between Sir @mosesbliss and Pastor @nathanielblow). Then I just smiled and said it's gonna be a good one......all to myself😊. The Holy Spirit is amazing."

omotinugbonesther:

"What a great collaboration. MOG. I now understand the mystery behind the plantain collaboration."

mosesmariefanpage:

"Wow! This is going to be fire What a beautiful way to start the year."

What Moses Bliss said about Ebuka Songs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the gospel singer ruled out rumours that he held grudges against Ebuka Songs.

Moses disclosed that his former signee ended what should have been a three-year contract after 11 months.

The singer added that despite Ebuka's unexpected exit, he harboured no ill feelings towards him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng