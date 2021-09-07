Mike Bamiloye’s daughter, Darasimi, has shared an exciting piece of news with her followers on social media

The young lady and her hubby welcomed their first child together and posted a cute baby photo on their respective pages

Well-wishers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the new mum and daddy

It is indeed a joyful moment in the family of clergyman, Mike Bamiloye, who has just welcomed another grandchild.

The clergyman’s daughter, Darasimi, and her hubby, Lawrence, took to their respective pages on Instagram to share the news that they have welcomed their first child together.

Mike Bamiloye's daughter, Darasimi, welcomes baby boy with hubby. Photo: @darasimi_gloria

Source: Instagram

The new parents also accompanied their posts with a photo of the baby’s feet without showing the world the face of their son just yet.

Sharing the post, the new mum wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"This is the Lord's doing and it is marvelous in our sight. ✨Welcome Elijah."

See her post below:

Also sharing a similar photo on his page, Darasimi's hubby wrote:

"On the 10th of October 2020 I got busy. On the 16th of July 2021, I got very busy. Please pray for us."

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

As expected, the good news made well-wishers throng their comment section with congratulatory messages.

Read some below:

emmaohmagod said:

"Congrats bro. God's blessings and guidance in this new phase..Amen."

mercyokeoghene said:

"Ohhh my my thank God for the busy congratulations."

trinitymultimediastudios said:

"Congratulations dear, the hand of the Lord will forever be upon him."

aderonke_biade said:

"Congratulations to my favorite people❤️❤️❤️❤️... with Joy!"

blessingokoedoh wrote:

"Congratulationssssss to you and your family sir❤️❤️❤️ I smiled extra because this is the story my mom told me about my birth... Got married in October, gave birth to me in July! Gracious God."

Late Dora Akinyuli's daughter welcomes child with hubby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chidiogo, the daughter of the late Dora Akunyili, gave birth to a child and she is called Nneora.

Many Nigerians took to her comment section to congratulate her on both the publication of her book and the baby.

Chidiogo revealed that the month of August was a very good one for her family even as she looks forward to more success for her book.

Source: Legit