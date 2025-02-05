An audio message from a 30BG fan to music star Davido following his failure to bag a Grammy Award

The 30BG fan who encouraged Davido also threw shades at the music star's rivals who have Grammy Awards to their names

Davido's fan words of encouragement to the singer have stirred hilarious reactions from Nigerians

A few days after the conclusion of the 67th Grammy Awards, the event has continued to trend in Nigeria, especially following music star David Adeleke Davido's failure to win the prestigious award.

Recall that Davido who lost three nominations at the 66th Grammys, missed a chance to win the award via collaboration on Sensational with international singer Chris Brown.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido and Chris Brown, among others lost the Best African Music Performance category to Tems.

Following the defeat, rival fans have repeatedly trolled Davido on social media as he remains the only one among the big three with no Grammy to his name.

30BG fan encourages Davido

A concerned fan shared the voice note he sent to Davido on Instagram.

The 30BG fan encouraged the Unavailable crooner over his Grammy loss while throwing shades at the singer's rivals.

The fan also suggested that the DMW label boss was cheated by the Grammy organisers.

"Davido good evening sir , this people don do us 419 because of Grammy and na Grammy them get them no be God, just bare it, how far now, Chioma cook?" the fan asked in the viral voice note.

Meanwhile, Davido has penned a congratulatory message to Grammy winners Tems and Chris Brown.

Listen to the voice note 30BG fan sent to Davido on Instagram below:

Funny reactions trail fan's message to Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the funny comments that trailed the voice note, read them below:

lekzymilli said:

"which one be chioma cook."

jesus_is_the_king_4 reacted:

"All of una just dey pour spit for davido face ontop this Grammy matter."

davh113 said:

"Nor be only him lose D Grammy award but na him dey trend. Without e name David, Afrobeats can never b completed, Never."

biggest_macdon_ commented:

"Na chief priest swallow davido own Grammy."

iamprincessteniola said:

"How far na chioma cook? na Wetin dey make me laugh be that."

skushi_ex reacted:

"Hin fans sef sabi say e pain am cos last year na him go help em clean chairs and all and em still no give am any award this year he no go cos of last year see finish still em still see am finish."

okm_herbal:

"I don't think Davido is pained by the award. He has the recognition regardless of the award. He has the loyalty of his fans that stand for him and stream his music. So what else?"

Davido speaks about Grammy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported an old video of Davido speaking about being nominated for a Grammy.

The DMW label boss stated that being nominated was enough for him.

According to Davido, his initial goal at the start of his career was to listen to his songs on the radio.

