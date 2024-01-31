Davido has opened up about his Grammy nomination ahead of the event which will take place in a few days

In an interview with Eyes on Africa, the singer said he worked hard for the album that got him three Grammy nominations

He also said that he deserves 20 Grammys when asked if he merited the award based on some of his past projects

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has revealed he put a lot of effort into the 'Timeless' album, earning him three nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards in February.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer got his first nomination in different categories: Best Global Music Performance, Best African Performance, and Best Global Album.

While granting an interview with Eyes on Africa, the 'Aye' crooner stated that the nominations were well deserved.

Davido says he deserves 20 Grammys

The DMW boss, who welcomed a set of twins last year, was asked if his records merited any Grammy Award, and he responded that he deserved 20 Grammys already.

He concluded by saying that God's timing was the best. He also gave a shout-out to the Recording Academy for the recognition.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Davido's interview

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by Davido. Here are some of the comments below:

@timi_of_lagos:

"It looks like he already bought a slot because he's so confident he's getting a Grammy award."

@JoyMart14:

"TBH Davido deserve an award. Ghosthurt.'

@iconicsteve01:

"I’m coming back to this on Sunday. For now I reserve my comment."

@Hybrid_Ola:

"He has been cheated for too long !! Now is the time !! 001 for a reason.'"

@JoyMart14:

"What he did in Timeless album is magical."

@the_cruisetv:

"Nobody can stop that Grammy. Everywhere You Tweet.'

@MayJaYBaE:

"If Davido no later collect any hennn."

@ElonChapo:

"20 Grammy for rubbish way he dey sing.'

@Heis_Duke:

"You go explain tire."

@Homiebis:

"If this one no win am em fit die oo."

@Adanma007:

"And he deserves that 20 Grammy."

