Social media expert JJ Omojuwa has reacted to the criticism trailing Davido's performance at the Fidelity Bank's party

The singer had performed at the party organised by Fidelity Bank for its customers and many were happy with it

In his post on X, Omojuwa questioned how people would troll someone working to earn his money despite his rich background

Japheth Joshua Omojuwa, better known as JJ Omojuwa, has replied critics of Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

Davido had performed at Fidelity Banks' appreciation party for its customers, where he thrilled fans with his new hit song 'Fund' and some old musics. However, many didn't expect him to have graced such an event.

Reacting to the criticism that followed Davido's appearance at the party, Omojuwa slammed critics of the singer, who was seen with Tobi Adegboyega at a club.

He questioned how the music star, who has been working and earning money, will be criticised. Omojuwa disclosed that such attitude was a degradation of values and commitment to enterprise in Nigeria.

Omojuwa praises Davido

In his tweet, the social media expert appreciated Davido's work ethics. He mentioned that the singer was from a wealthy background, yet, he works so hard to earn his own money.

Omojuwa also stated that some people have internalised the unfortunate thinking that Nigerian fans don’t deserve the entertainment of some A-listers.

Recall that Davido had faced criticism in the past because of his music and interviews.

How fans reacted to Omojuwa's tweet

Here are some comments about Omojuwa's tweet below:

@IamaExcellency:

"Some people, who haven't been in someone else's shoes and may never get there, just like to run mouth.They don't bother to consider what dreams got the outliers aiming that far and adopting such, instead, they don't mind undermining their wins."

@iam_oluwafunso:

"It is funny to see how some people think backwards.Well said jare."

@sakepride:

"That’s it! The guy work ethics can’t be compared ! Always wanting more: he keeps setting goals and would go extra on achieving them ,so versatile! Obviously he’s not a mediocre. Believe the hype!"

@zuzuchinchilla:

"You can’t take things on the internet to heart, people that can’t even think for theirselves."

@o_lamyy:

"Davido was born Rich and he is still making a name for himself. He’s doing music because he loves it and wants to. Not necessarily because he has to.Deep down these people are just jealous of him but no be him fault sey him papa get money. Blame your luck, not him."

@mz__seunfunmi:

"Dangote sef still dey find money, those that are clownery should stop making money ones they have little funds, their eyes go clear…Nigerians are not worthy of Davido sha, that guy too good."

@ronkeabosede_:

"This is caused by pure Jealo*sy nothing more, you better start breaking generational c*rses, so that you kids won’t continue from where you stop."

@ngozi_lovlyn:

"His fans will do the same thing to others and his even following some of them make Una rest with this pity cards."

