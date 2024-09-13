Naijashimadun has shared a video of Tems and Ayra Starr showing off their backsides while performing on stage

In the clip, he praised Tems for her endowment and also prayed that God will give Ayra Starr a bit of it so she will not break her waist

The man accused Tems of hiding her behind for too long and commented how it has helped her stage craft

Emmanuel Philip, better known as Naijashimadun, has called out Temilade Openiyi, aka, Tems for hiding her backside for too long.

The funny man noted that the Grammy Award winner has been using a wrapper to hide her endowment. He asked her where she got if from and commented that it was good that she was using it as a stage craft.

Naijashimadun speaks about Tems and Ayra Starr. Photo credit @temsbaby/@ayrstarr/@naijashimadun

Source: Instagram

Naijashimadun mentioned that there was no way Tems will not show off her backside while performing on stage.

Naijashimadun prays for Ayra Starr

In the recording, Naijashimadun prayed that the music star, who wore a long gown recently, also get blessed by God.

He added that he hopes God would give the Bloody Samaritan some backside before she breaks her waist.

Below is the video:

What fans said about Naijashimadun's video

Netizens reacted to what Naijashimadun said about the two music star. Here are some of the comments below:

@ammyluv_:

"Egbon mii, my broda Ayarastar no fit get backside ooo, na em money she go use buy am."

@emmanuelprincenjoku:

"Na laugh I use enter dey comment section."

@oki_jnr:

"This baba egbe nor go kill me.'

@therealsammyy__:

"This big brother, Nigeria will still spoil oh."

@damilolaakinyemi_pelebe:

"A fi ayera star, this babe don hear am from baba Egbe."

@tommyp231:

"Showcase that backside baby."

@mercybedding_perfumes:

"Egbon adugbo Shey Ayara star complain give u say she need behind.?"

@halimah_alsadiyah01:

"U go dey call people by there real names like say u dey their naming eenh olori ebi."

@femzeecoded:

"Dis man na sofo."

Ayra Star and Tems link up

Legit.ng had reported that a video of the two Nigerian female music superstars got people talking on social media.

The clip of both super-talented singers linking up comes hours after they were both seen hanging out together in a studio in London.

Don Jazzy couldn't help but react to the clip, hailing the sheer star power, beauty and musical talent that was on display in the trending video

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng