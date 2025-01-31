Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky opened up on some unknown details about his life

The controversial act during an Instagram Live session spoke about an encounter he had with a women

Bob narrated how a one bedroom activity led him to trouble he didn’t foresee and how he tried to come out of it

Nigeria's most infamous crossdresser figure, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, made a shocking revelation about his life in an Instagram live session.

He opened up about an incident from his university days when he was lured by a lady named Lamide.

Bobrisky recalled that it was Valentine's Day and he was at his 200 level. He narrated how they spent time together and later that night engaged in bedroom actions.

Bob claimed that that was his first time and the only time he had known a woman. Subsequent to that, Lamide informed Bob that she was pregnant with his child.

The crossdresser pointed out that he tried to deny and make it obvious to Lamide that he wasn't ready to take on fatherhood.

According to Bob, he didn't know how their one-night bedroom activity would lead to a pregnancy.

Bobrisky stated that the issue escalated when Lamide involved a couple of male students, who confined him in a room and questioned him about the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the crossdresser, announced in 2022 his intention to be a father. Bob came online to source for a surrogate mother.

The socialite shared a series of posts where he mentioned some of the things his girl child will enjoy when she eventually becomes a parent.

Bobrisky called on any beautiful girl in the US or UK interested in becoming a surrogate mother because he needs a child badly.

He also mentioned some of the properties he owned and declared that age is no longer on his side.

Bobrisky’s pregnancy case trends online

@BernardBertieolamide-lq5mx wrote:

"My own question is who asked him/her abt this story wey no get meaning."

@johnsonchikwendu737:

""Haaaa... that mbola has suffered." 😂😂😂 Mr Fantastic no go kee me ooooh."

@familianadales7028 said:

"Na nollywood movie she dey narrate oo."

@queenndukwe5053 reacted:

"I'm always waiting for the last part 😅😅😅😅😅😅hey where are you going are you among my village people."

@ChychyChychy-b3 wrote:

"🟣This Bob wey woohwooh b4 now.Some ladies sef. Lagos State Schools were free or very low cost then(my friend told me)that most children went to schools,and came out like Bob or u hear that many."

Bobrisky’s ex-PA Oye spurs speculations 'baby Bbump' pictures

In a previous report by Legit.ng Nigerians on social media dragged Bobrisky into a conversation following a post by his Ivorian former personal assistant, Oye Kyme.

The young lady had taken to her Instagram page to share several photos exposing her protruded stomach, asking her followers to guess the father of her child.

The photos which were taken from a lower angle showed Oye cradling her supposed pregnancy with one hand while she smiled at the camera.

