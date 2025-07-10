Controversial singer Portable gave both his fans and netizens something new to talk about amid the new drama between him and Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Afrobeats star took a swipe at the Sreet Pop act’s renowned business

Reacting to the unexpected diss, Zazu composed a new song where he asked the Afrobeats star some questions

Controversial singer Portable has taken a dramatic move towards his senior colleague Davido as their online feud surfaces.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido clapped back at a troll on X (formerly Twitter) who mocked his family for always flying the same private jet. In his response, Davido took an indirect jab at Portable, tweeting:

Portable replies Davido, invites him to perform in his Odogwu Bar. Credit; @portablebaeby, @davido

“All these Odogwu Bar settings.”

The post, widely interpreted as a diss aimed at Portable’s lounge in Ogun state, didn’t go unnoticed by the Zazu star.

The street star who earlier reacted to the buzz by sharing a throwback picture of him and the Afrobeats star took a new route after that.

In a recent video shared on his Instagram page, Portable could be seen composing a song as he addressed the Odogwu Bar jab.

In the song, the Zazu crooner inquired if the Afrobeats star was interested in performing in his local lounge.

He further noticed that he didn’t mind if the 5IVE hitmaker was poking him as his major concern was to make more money with his business.

He sang:

“Nothing Concern me if Davido Make Fun Of My Bar, I’m Only Chasing Money. If he wants, he can come and perform at Odogwu Bar and Give me Money.”

Watch him below:

Portable’s new song trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

farouqadebayo491 said:

"Social media sef sweet pass cinema 😂😂😂."

top.bwoyyy said:

"Heavy Mum* 😂😂😂."

bahdbwoikrainz said:

"Talent na water make portable drop this song title am Davido wan perform for odogwu bar… ajeh e go too sweet I don dance tire @portablebaeby omololami 🙌😹."

nworahatu said:

"I believe you bro make them release this banger 🔥🙌for us we need to download this EP😂😂😂."

talesbyblessing wrote:

"I LOVE MY MENTOR PORTABLE!!😂❤️ man be milking from any publicity 😂😍😍Respect Elizabeth Joyceee."

theofficialcoolestgram said:

"Bro Dey calm kilode any small thing you don enter studio wetin be odogwu baaaaaaaaaaa 😂😂."

talldiamond said:

"😂😂😂😂 kini settings 😂😂 portable na big werey it no easy."

selfboss_holuwaseun said:

"Make Davido go perform for Odogwu bar keh 😂😂😂😂😂."

talkingsenseonsocial said:

"Nobody dey talk about the artist finished work as him shift he jaw comot."

thatonegoodhearted said:

"Pls tell me wetin I wan go do for cinema when I have socio medium on my phone 😂."

bucaneafrique said:

"He will perform and also give you money. Believe in yourself no pass like this.😂."

yallmeetsmarty said:

"Guy don know how to dey respond to stunt without violence 😂😂."

Portable composes song for Davido. Credit: @portablebaeby

Portable calls out baby mama

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable called out his second baby and actress Ashabi Simple as he levelled allegations against her.

The Zazu hitmaker claimed that the actress was on the verge of scattering his nuclear family. He alleged that the Nollywood star disrespects his wife, Bewaji, even though she accepted her as one of his concubines.

In a video that has since gone viral, Portable mentioned that his second baby mama didn’t value following how she reportedly brings trouble into his home. He further accused Ashabi of trying to use his household to trend online with the negative comments she is making online.

