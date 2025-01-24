Davido has remembered one of his friends and trusted aide Obama DMW in a post he shared on his Instagram story

In his post, he said he woke up missing him and wrote a short tribute as he also shared a video of the late man

Fans were touched by his gesture as they shared their take about Davido's action in the comment section of the post

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has showed that when he loves someone, he loves the person till the end with a post he recently made online.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had lost one of his trusted aides, Habeeb Uthman, aka Obama DMW, in 2021. He was said to have died as a result of heart failure.

Davido hails late aide in post. Photo credit@davido/@obama_dmw

Source: Instagram

In a post on his Instagram story, the Awuke crooner, went down memory lane and shared his feelings about the late man.

He noted that he woke up missing him, and he wrote rest in peace while tagging his Instagram handle and hailing him in the post.

Davido also called late Obama DMW his soldier and his number four in what he wrote.

Davido shares video of Obama DMW

In the post, the singer who showed interest in getting a Belgium licence about a month ago also shared a video of Obama DMW.

In the clip, Obama was declaring his love for his boss. He said that he can die for him.

See the post here:

Reaction trail the post by Davido

Netizens reacted to the post made by the singer about his late aide. Here are some of the comments below:

@ovayozarh:

"Davido is such a sweet human .. i remember when his child was celebrating his birthday and showered praises to Davido for not forsaking him after his fathers death."

@she_issarai:

"The pain of missing someone who is no longer alive."

@owenz_beauty:

"We actually do not heal frm d death of a loved one we just learn to live without dem."

@princesshalky8:

"Continue to rest in peace obama."

@zikofafrica_geniuscutebloke:

"There is never healing from this , if you have never been in that space you'll never understand."

@queenmercyoffical:

"It's will, is not easy to loose love one."

@ms_motayo:

"We miss him too, bro habeeb omo epe alaro rest on bro."

@jerrywhite3320:

"This is what Isreal is trying to do."

@lyon_077:

"44 eje mi, keep the fire burning even in the after life, you will live forever."

@lil.goodybag:

"Be ready at all times, for you may not know the hours or day."

Davido speaks about his father

Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured Davido speaking glowingly about his family in an interview sighted on social media.

In the clip, he said that his father was very humble and people will just walk past him without knowing he was the one.

He also mentioned that people started paying attention to his family when he sang Dami Duro a few years ago.

