Late Alaafin's daughter Aminat has continued to drag Queen Dammy after she fainted over her lover Portable

In a series of videos on her Instagram stories, she danced with serious energy and made fun of Queen Dammy

In one of the clips, she was seen calling Queen Dammy an unfortunate woman and a shameful child for her action

Aminat Adeyemi, one of the daughters of late Alaafin of Oyo has reacted to the video where her father's widow fainted and was being rushed to the hospital.

Legit.ng had reported that Queen Dammy had tried to reconcile with Portable. Some social media user were not happy with her move and shaded her for it. Later, her fainting video surfaced online.

In a series of recordings uploaded on her Instagram story, Aminat seemed happy with what was going on in Queen Dammy's life as she danced joyfully to shade her online.

She called her a few names, such as 'unfortunate woman' and shameful child'. Aminat also played an old video where Queen Dammy was raining curses on Portable for what he did to her.

Aminat returned the curses on Queen Dammy and added that she was the one who was not lucky.

Aminat sings for Queen Dammy

In another video also on her Instagram story, late Alaafin's daughter asked who fainted while she was dancing.

She also played a Yoruba song by Tiwa Savage, which stated that she can go into debt because of another person.

Aminat continued dancing and said that it was going to rain the following day.

Aminat takes a swipe at Portable

In yet another video on her Instagram story, the mother of two was seen saying that Queen Dammy wanted to 'bambam' with the big girls.

She also claimed that Queen Dammy wanted to chill with the big boys. Sending her to her mother, Aminat alleged that she and Queen Dammy's mother are age mates.

Aminat called Queen Dammy more unprintable names as she continued sharing more videos to shade her.

She claimed that many people have been trying to spoil her late father's name for a long time and continued raining curses on Queen Dammy.

Recall that Portable too had reacted to the fainting video of his lover. He also threw shades at her.

The singer tried to explain the question he asked her that might lead her to fainting, and he insisted that she was lost.

Queen Dammy speaks about Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that late Alaafin of Oyo's widow Queen Dami had opened up on the real reason for parking out of Portable’s house which he rented for her in Ogun state.

Portable had a public drama with her after she was caught in the midnight doing TikTok live session.

She said that she was educated, but the Alaafin of Oyo didn't allow her to serve because she was pregnant then. Netizens tried to raise funds for her, but a few fans kicked as they reacted in the comment section about the decision.

