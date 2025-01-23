Potable ex-girlfriend Queen Dami has continued to trend ever since his messy split with the street act

During a TikTok Live session with some other social media personalities, Queen Dami explained who told her to leave Portable

The former wife of the late monarch also stated that she has always been present at her place of work and never did most of the things she was accused of doing

Nigerian businesswoman Queen Dami, Portable's former girlfriend, has made headlines again after sharing why she left Portable's house.

Recall that there has been a back-and-forth between Portable and Queen Dami for a while after they displayed their dirty linen for the public to see.

Queen Dami tells the world who orchestrated her split with portable. Credit: @officailqueen_dami, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Since the event, Queen Dami has been granting interviews and going on several TikTok live. In one of her most recent interviews, conducted by a popular social media user, Esabod, Queen Dami released that one of her big sisters, Wunmi asked him to leave social media.

She said she was advised not to speak with a man who constantly lays curses on her.

Watch the clip here:

Recall that one of Dami's friends was seen on live chat with Mandy Kiss detailing all that had transpired behind the scenes. According to her, Portable called to beg Queen Dami. He pleaded with her to pray for him as he has experienced hindrances in his affairs ever since she left him.

How netizens reacted to Queen Dami's revelation

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@lemaaahh said:

"This girl is trending the wrong way how girl go dey no go get common sense chaiii 🥺."

@_braidsby_dima said:

"Train up a child in the way he should go, And when he is old he will not depart from it."

@tastylove08 commented:

"Can’t this lady just lay low for a while and take time away from all this drama…. I don’t understand how she’s so okay with trending for the wrong reasons."

@dymex_richie reacted:

"Mama just wan tread , cuz all this ko necessary."

@fathiat584 commented:

"All thus interview koh necessary I swear.This girl is not a person that know how to talk normal normal. Una just dey finger her brain ni I swear."

@folly_kiss said:

"Person wey you no wey never reach a month you pack go the person house when you have difficulties 😂no shame."

@queen_tee_jay said:

"This girl needs to be smart 😢ah she nor get better person to advice her shuooo😢😢."

@ymixoo2 said:

"Mummy Iro Lon pa ooo. Ore Po baye Omo yen je oo. Win ti ya mama and portable saw it as a danger which be the cause of his downfall that was why he didn't accept her back. It's not even logical to accept her back to my own opinion."

@princepesa29 said:

"You are also using Dami to make money. Shame on you Esabod."

Queen Dami's bestie flogs her mercilessly

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, one would think the end of the drama between Portable and his ex-girlfriend, Dami, would have ended, but that was not the case.

Recall that Portable and Queen Dami dragged each other into a messy and heated social media exchange that spread like wildfire online.

In the viral clip, one of Dami's friends came forward to spill more details about the former queen's relationship with the street act.

