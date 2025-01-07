Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother Bethel Okechukwu has had netizens camped on his social media account

The petty trader who recently received $30k from Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy shared a clip on one of his songs

Nigerians who came across the visual post had conflicting opinions about his talent as they advised on what to do

Bethel Okechukwu, the alleged younger brother of popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest (born Pascal Okechuwku), has released one of the songs from his repertoire.

Legit.ng reported that the upcoming artist and Alaba phone repair was recently blessed by Afrobeats star Burna Boy, who gifted him $30k (approximately N50m) during the singer's recent feud with Cubana Chiefpriest.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged brother's song gets reviewed by Nigerians. Credit: @burnboygram, @iamtreater, @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

A few days after his enormous reward, Bethel shared a video of one of his old songs and revealed his intentions to remix it.

He, however, pointed out how the song's lyrics narrated his current life situation.

"Sometimes what we say with our mouth works for us, catapult me to next level, and he did it for me, chai, I go remix this song."

In a previous report, the mother of Bethel Okechukwu publicly expressed her gratitude to Nigerian music star Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, for gifting her son.

In a heartfelt moment, the older woman, seen in the comfort of her vintage home, wore a black top and wrapper as she thanked the Atlantic Records signee.

She expressed her deep appreciation and prayed for God's blessings and protection over the City Boy hitmaker.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged bro's song

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oluwagifted:

"Singing like Rudeboy."

rtetale:

"Brother I no go lie for you the song dope. You sabi sing abeg and I pray may God show you way asap."

ewyere:

"Brooo God has remembered u this year....be wise u don suffer for this life , so be wise n make burna boy proud....person way go help u no go stress u at all...congrats treater."

Iamkingon:

"It’s important you don’t invest that money on music , continue with your business , when you have made profit then you can think business , that’s all I can say , money na water is only when it’s properly invested."

mr white:

"Advice don plenty pass the money."

tonyparker222:

"Oga focus on your phone parts and repairs.. it's too early to start wasting your funds on music wey no send you before.. anyways if you fail this time which I pray you don't, people go take you do content.. Shalom."

kingouchi:

"Good One tho but. Stay Focused Bro. Open ur shop first. Den u fit Dey push ur musical career from there."

Cubana CP's alleged brother replies VDM

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the alleged younger brother of celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest responded to social media activist VDM.

Recall that a video went viral showing when the musician quickly stopped a man who came to meet him on stage.

Amid the beef between Burna and Cubana Chiefpriest, the socialite asked the victim to come forward, promising a monetary reward.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng