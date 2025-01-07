The mother of Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother Bethel Okechuwkwu made it to the frontline of the blogs

Bethel's mother was spotted in a video dancing and appreciating Burna Boy for gifting her son the whopping sum of $30k

The aged woman, overwhelmed with excitement, said prayers for the singer as netizens demanded to know whether she also gave birth to Chiefpriest

The mother of Bethel Okechukwu, the man who claimed to be the younger brother of Cubana Chiefpriest (Pascal Okechukwu), has publicly expressed her gratitude to Nigerian music star Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, for gifting her son a substantial amount of $30,000 (approximately N50 million).

Legit.ng had previously reported that the Grammy-winning artist fulfilled his promise to Bethel Okechukwu after his viral altercation with Chiefpriest.

In a heartfelt moment, the older woman, seen in the comfort of her vintage home, wore a black top and wrapper as she thanked the Atlantic Records signee.

She expressed her deep appreciation and prayed for God's blessings and protection over the City Boy hitmaker.

Legit.ng also reported that netizens expressed their amazement at Burna Boy for his unexpected gesture toward Bethel Okechukwu.

The singer and Cubana Chiefpriest have been embroiled in a public feud after Burna Boy accused the celebrity barman of being involved in illegal activities.

During the height of their conflict, Burna Boy promised to give Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged younger brother $30,000 after the businessman boasted about paying him N1 million back in 2018.

A video recently surfaced capturing the heartwarming moment Burna Boy handed a bundle of dollar bills to Bethel. He urged him to use the money wisely to improve his life.

Netizens react to video of Bethel's mum

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

anthonyanthony9665:

"Dem don scam Burna."

shindara_______:

"But CP no get mama can you see."

officialevmworldwide1:

"Lol Cp mama don kpai since so the woman don help us with the truth."

sabiuhildayat:

"Ok let’s get this straight but CP’s mum is late!! And some of y’all believe they are siblings.OK."

rosythrone:

"Someone said “Burna don be head of another person family like this”

d_realsolz:

"God grace is working for that woman. Mama abeg jubilate, what cp cannot do Burna boy has done it."

iam_mr_painkiller:

"That Boy needs to be arrested ASAP for lying and deceiving the general public."

relo_aded4:

"U fit beg person cake make you still become him family Bread Winner that's life."

egbosoma:

"lol this woman no look like CP abeg which kind allegation dey put on Ezemmuo head abeg. The alleged brother shaaa don collect. Lucky for him.."

xuccessful__benny:

"Hold on is CP mom not late?? Which he made a diamond necklace with her picture. Abi na me no get retentive memory?"

Man claims to be who Burna Boy assaulted

In a previous report by Legit.ng, a young man trended online after he claimed to be the person Burna Boy kicked out of the stage during the Greater Lagos show.

Recall that a video went viral showing when the musician quickly stopped a man who came to meet him on stage.

Amid the beef between Burna and Cubana Chiefpriest, the socialite asked the victim to come forward, promising a monetary reward.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

