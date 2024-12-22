Fun videos from Wizkid's Morayo x Instagram private dinner in Lagos have emerged on social media

The event was graced by big wigs in the industry like 2Baba, Wande Coal and Olamide, as well as the new faces in the industry like Ruger, Tems and Seyi Vibes

A heartwarming video showed the 2Baba and Wizkid giving Olamide his flowers as they grooved to his hit song Durosoke

Afrobeats act Ayo Balogun Wizkid has remained in the country days after arriving in Lagos amid the festive period. He recently threw a private dinner in Lagos, the Morayo x Instagram dinner.

Wizkid, who recently made headlines for gracing his baby mama Jada Pollock's sister DJ SKyla Tylaa's show in Lagos, hosted some of the big names in the entertainment industry at his private dinner.

Videos from the dinner showed 2Baba, Wande Coal, Olamide, Tems, Ruger, Seyi Vibez and a host of others partying with Wizkid.

One of the clips from the event showed the moment Wizkid introduced Seyi Vibez to 2Baba. See video below

Another clip from the event, shared by Tems manager Muyiwa Awoniyi, showed Wizkid trying to ensure Ruger, Tems, and others were featured in a video with him.

Below is a video showing how Olamide and Wizkid welcomed 2Baba

Watch fun video of Wizkid and 2Baba grooving to Olamide's hit song, Durosoke

Reaction as Wizkid and 2Baba sing Durosoke

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed a video of Wizkid and 2Baba giving Olamide his flowers. Read the messages below:

lil__jhay:

"Baddo finish the dispute between wiz and davido abeg."

alanu_toorich:

"Na how you preserve yourself. Na him go determine how them go welcome you."

makaveliklians05:

"Wizzzy just dey Happy Up and down."

jumpman_alpacino:

"My screen just dey red since, Wizzy eleniyan."

27flamezz_ns:

"The only time wizzy dey happy like this na for December."

trenchesdiary:

"Baddest guy ever liveth ,Baddoo."

David's cousin caught grooving to Wizkid's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Davido's cousin Nikos was seen in an outdoor space recording herself on her phone.

In the video her cousin's rival Wizkid's song 'Ojuelegba' could be heard in the background.

Subconsciously, Nikos began to sway from side to side to the melody but stopped abruptly after realizing she was being recorded and that it was her Davido's rival song.

