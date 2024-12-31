Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide are among the singers to perform at Greater Lagos Countdown 2025 at different locations in the state

This comes as Lagos, a major city in Nigeria, joined the rest of the world to count down to the new year

However, the absence of Davido's name among the singers scheduled to perform at the event has sparked outrage online

As the world braces for the year 2025, one of Nigeria's major cities has unveiled plans to count down to the new year in style.

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu posted on his social media timelines on Tuesday, December 31, announcing plans to host the biggest countdown event in Africa, dubbed the 'Greater Lagos Countdown 2025.'

The event is expected to feature live performances from music superstars Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, and Seyi Vibez, among others.

The event will take place at five locations across the state: Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Epe. It will start at 7 p.m.

"The Greater Lagos Countdown is more than just a concert, it’s a celebration of our vibrant culture, our unity, and the indomitable Lagos spirit," Sanwo-Olu wrote in party.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu linked up with Wizkid at billionaire Tony Elumelu's all-white party in Lagos, where they posed for pictures.

Uproar as netizens query Davido's absence

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from netizens as they queried why Davido was not among the singers billed to perform at the event.

Midatlblog:

"Why didnt u invite davido and rema?"

OSASU_DESMOND:

"What about Davido?"

Herbmer:

"They can’t invite DAVIDO because he has talked about African and Nigerian economy not doing well months ago. Politics sweet Kudos To Sanwo and team."

blacklion400gra:

"No Osakpolor."

Baseonbelive0:

"Church no go get plenty member today ooo."

Sanwo-Olu shows dance moves

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the governor showed off his dancing skills at an event in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu amazed many as he displayed the Moro Dance steps created by DJ Chicken.

"Nothing wey person wan tell me this man dey watch tiktok," a netizen said.

