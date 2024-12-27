VDM's claim about how over N180m was stolen from his NGO’s account following a hacking incident has remained a topic online

The social media critic's claim has stirred up debate on the possibility of hackers gaining access to the money in his NGO account through his website

Some Nigerians also dug up details about Verydarkman's website as proof to debunk the critic's claim

Popular critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan (VDM), has continued to trend on social media X, formerly Twitter after he claimed that over ₦180 million was stolen from his NGO’s account after a hacking incident.

Recall that VDM, in a viral video, disclosed that the money had been diverted to an unknown account.

Nigerians share details about VDM's website. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Amid VDM's claim and explanation, several Nigerians, including some known faces on social media, have continued to call the critic out and ask questions about the missing funds.

Recall that music producer Michael Collins, aka Don Jazzy, made headlines after he contributed ₦100 million to VDM's foundation.

Nigerians dig up details about VDM's website

As many continue to doubt VDM's claim, some Nigerians on X shared what they learned about his website.

See their reactions below:

famous_pluto:

"The website of VDM (Martins Vincent Otse) NGO https://t.co/IlL4WBRqhD does not store or process payments, so hacking it (if this claim is true) WILL NOT cause any money to go missing from the Zenith Bank account (1313679008) where donations are received," he said.

Dr. A. I

"@ComradeAI Here is the likely scenario: The hacker couldn't have moved the money from the NGO's website without access to the bank login details and OTP. The funds should be in the NGO's account and the bank account was probably hacked and this can be done by an individual or by an insider. The hacker can only extract the bank details from website but how did he get the One Time PassCode or the 6 digits that was used for the final transfer? VDM should come clean on this, please."

Video of VDM in luxurious car trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM opened up on the car he was spotted with in Abuja.

The critic noted that he didn't know that a TikToker saw him and recorded the video

He also opened up how he hustles for his money secretly without bragging online.

