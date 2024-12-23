A video has shown how Wizkid reacted when he heard Davido's Funds being played at a club where he was relaxing

In the clip, the singer was surrounded by club goers and as he tried to smoke while enjoying the atmosphere

Fans, who noticed his reaction shared their thoughts about the unending feud between the Morayo crooner and Davido

Grammy Award winner, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid recently visited a club to have fun and video of him at the entertainment hub surfaced online.

In the clip, the DJ started playing Davido's 'Funds', which he sang with rapper Odumodu Blvck.

Wizkid was seen unflinched as the DJ switched to Davido's music.

Wizkid smokes at club

Also in the recording, the superstar whose first son imitated him weeks ago was seen smoking and puffing the smoke in the air.

The Morayo crooner was not interacting with anyone while he enjoyed his quiet stay at the nightclub.

Recall that Davido and Wizkid have not been in good terms for quite a while now. Wizkid had brutally dragged the Awuke crooner and his family endlessly on social media.

See the video here:

What fans said about Wizkid's reaction

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of Wizkid at a club. Here are some of the comments below:

@the_law01:

"Person wey dey smoke dey reason who Odumodu sing the song with."

@kingtufab:

"Big Wiz no get problem normally. He’s a very sweet soul. With a little bit of dagbana as a Surulere boy. But we all love him."

@zaynabb_me:

"FC una don roast dem for comment section trust you guys."

@c.e.e.j.a.y_:

"Person dey find him a phone wey loss una say na vibe him Dey vibe."

@prince_julius_jr:

"Does he have a choice? Good music is good music.. If you like no clean your ear."

@herbiibah:

"How did he vibe? Person Dey smoke dey reason,una say he dey vibe."

@silverpinkyx:

"Do you expect him to close his ears because they played Davido’s song?"

@alanu_toorich:

"Person way just Dey puff him cana."

@wantedbills_:

"Person wey don high."

@girl_like_lauren____:

"E go wan beat the DJ life is too short for all this meaningless war."

Davido shares wish for his enemies

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had shared what he wished for enemies of his career as he anticipates the new year.

The Awuke crooner took to X to make a post targeted at his enemies, but he didn't name anyone.

Davido said amen after sharing his wish for his adversary. However, Wizkid's fans were not happy with his post.

