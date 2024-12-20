Davido has shared what he wished for his enemy in his career as the new year is fast approaching

The singer took to X to make a post targeted at his critic and concluded it by praying that his wish will come to pass

Rival fans were not happy with his post, they took to the comment section to taunt him and shared their take about it

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido seemed not to send naysayers with a post he made on X.

The Timeless crooner, who recently supported his cousin at a concert, said that he wanted his enemies to 'do meeting on his head' in 2025.

Fans react to Davido's tweet. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Many were not happy with the post and reacted in the comment section, they taunted him with a past interview he granted where he anticipated a Grammy nomination next year.

Davido calls on God over wish

ln his post, the superstar wrapped up his wish for naysayers in the name of Jesus and said amen to his wish.

Recall that the Awuke crooner had been hugely criticised by many in the past. He was backlashed over his interview about Nigeria and even past nomination for Grammy.

See the tweet here:

How fans reacted to Davido's tweet

Legit.ng compiled the reaction to the tweet made by Davido. Here are some of the comments below:

@ololade10_:

"No one is your enemy, just stop farming."

@thebigdammy:

"They will sit down and proclaim you as the king, 2025ive."

@DavidoDisciple:

"Them don start already my oga."

@YKoluwaseun9:

"Hope you no put mind Grammy next year?"

@bigwizarrdd:

"No dey find invisible enemies, you got your first Hot100 and global Spotify this year after 13 years in your career.. you no reach at all."

@softdmw:

"They don even dey plan the meeting but God pass them. Them say na farming we dey farm. Make they wait for 5ive to come out first. Their mind go dey."

@MCARIZONA5:

"Calm down make they know open your nyash like this."

Cubana Chiefpriest throws shade after Davido's show

Legit.ng had reported that Davido's bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest taunted the singer's critics after his successful show.

The businessman bragged that Davido was not making music to get money but just for the fun of it.

Cubana Chiefpriest also said that there was no room for toxicity, however Wizkid FC were not happy with his utterance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng