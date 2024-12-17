Nigerian singer and songwriter Timi Dakolo has explained in an interview how he met his wife, Busola Dakolo

The entertainer also shared why she used to be embarrassed by him when they were in a relationship

In addition to his comments, Dakolo inspired many fans and singles looking to find a great partner

Timi Dakolo has not exactly told the public how he met his wife, but a video making the rounds did justice to that.

Timi and Busola, who have been married for 12 years, are one of the power couples in the Nigerian entertainment space, and many envy their beautiful relationship.

In a recent interview, Timi Dakolo told Nigerians how he met his wife in Church and ensured they had a relationship.

He also stated that at the time, he was driving the car he had won from Idols West Africa. Recall that Timi Dakolo emerged as the winner of the Idols West Africa inaugural season in 2007. The car he won from the show was a Picanto, with which he used to pick up and drop Busola, his then-girlfriend.

At some point, Busola told the Iyawo mi singer to stop parking in front of her Zenith Bank office, as it embarrassed her. His hilarious explanation drew the attention of many social media users, who have now shared their takes.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Timi Dakolo's interview

Read some reactions below:

@taiwo_junzi:

"This isn’t cute o."

@ayomiepat:

"Timi and Busola’s love story is actually very interesting and beautiful."

@digital_sistaa:

"This is soo funny."

@allroundmarketer:

"See me smiling."

@elkashabj:

"But that's a red flag."

@arijedunsin:

"Isn’t this hilarious, make a laugh out of it don’t be boring. People with bitter minds sha."

@nill_2000000:

"Bro was the available option."

Timi Dakolo marks son's 14th birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo counted his blessings as his son, whom he calls chairman, marked his 14th birthday in grand style.

In the post, he shared some lovely pictures of the chairman and recounted what his son did that made him proud.

His colleagues and fans also congratulated the young boy and prayed for him in the comments section.

