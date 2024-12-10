Lil Smart Shares Reason he Wishes to be Burna Boy's 'Boy' Amid Feud With Naira Marley, Zinoleesky
- Lil Smart has expressed a wish about Nigerian singer Burna Boy amid his feud with Naira Marley and Zinoleesky
- The singer had cried out that his former boss and his signee wanted to kidnap him and shared how he escaped
- In a post on his Insta story, he noted that he wished to be part of Burna Boy's camp because of how he was treated
Songwriter Idowu Emmanuel has expressed a wish about Afrobeat singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.
Legit.ng had reported that the dancer had cried out that his former boss, Naira Marley and Zinoleesky had teamed up to deal with him.
In another post on his Instagram story, he admired the self acclaimed giant of Africa.
According to him, he wished he was Burna Boy's protégé after he what he went through in the hands of Naira Marley and Zinoleesky.
Lil Smart shares reason for his post
Stating the reason he wished to be a protégé of the singer, who sued his colleague, he noted that no one has ever messed with Burna Boy and go unpunished.
How fans reacted to Lil Smart's post
Reactions have trailed the post made by the dancer. Here are some of the comments below:
@arike_troublemaker:
"This is the boy yall supporting without knowing what actually happened?"
@natureway007:
"Go run things bros."
@kvng_shidah:
"Lmao this one is looking for clout looto."
@enimoni4life:
"Cho cho cho too much werey."
@vivianwilliams334:
"Na person boy you wan be forever?"
2zamani_oflife:
"This one sha don accept say na person boi e go be for life ."
@_oyeyemi__:
"Who dey date this guy? Better hold your dog."
@sirtony_style:
"Portable still deh recruit people sha, go join am as clout chaser wey una both be."
Li Smart calls out Zinoleesky
Previously, Legit.ng had reported that the dancer had shared his grievance with Zinoleesky.
He said that they should both enter a boxing ring because they were not in good terms.
Zinoleesky had allegedly sent people to beat him up at home.
