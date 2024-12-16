Skit maker Cute Abiola has cried out and expressed his pain in a post on social media about a man who has been disturbing his marriage

He said that the man has been following his wife around despite all he did for him in the past two years

Cute Abiola also shared the pictures of the young man and blamed his wife for allowing such to happen

Nigerian skit maker turned politician Abdul Gafar Abiola, aka Cute Abiola, has shared what has been bothering him with fans in a post on social media.

The man, who welcomed a baby last year, claimed that his wife has a man, who has been following him.

According to him, he has been keeping quiet about it for almost two years, but he cannot take it again.

He noted that he had to speak up so that he will not die in silence. Cute Abiola disclosed the man he was talking about has been under his roof for almost two years, and he turned around to betray him.

Cute Abiola shares more details of man

In his post, he noted that he was the benefactor of the man in question.

Cute Abiola also stated that the man has been following his wife all around and people have sighted them together.

The skit maker, alleged to be dating Omoborty also added that he came home late from a movie premiere the previous day and met the man in his house which further compounded his worries.

He shared some pictures of the man to expose what he has been doing to his marriage. The pictures turned out to be that of his son.

See the post here:

What fans said about Cute Abiola's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the skit maker. Here are some of the comments below:

@adeniyijohnson:

"You are lucky it’s just him!! My own case ehn na both male and female replace me."

@unusualphyna:

"Please."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Ewo."

@iamremote:

"Brooo we are in this together."

@zeckkhalifa_:

"My mind don tell me sef na Alhaji Amir normally cos the exaggeration don too much who fit do that kind thing."

@neymarbimbz:

"Kuku saw it coming."

@ton__tirin:

"Haaa bro why you do like that na."

@unlimited_dydx:

"This man Kai."

@olatop_ekula:

"He’s guilty."

