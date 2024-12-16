Portable was recently in Enugu state to perform with one of his colleagues to the delight of music lovers

In a video sighted online, he was seen displaying on the stage and concert-goers seemed to love the kind of energy he displayed

At a point, he jumped into the crowd, and it took the intervention of security men present at the event to bring him back on stage

A video has captured how Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, entertained his fans while at a concert in Enugu state.

In the clip, the singer, who had a feud with his lover was seen on stage, he climbed a pole and was whining his waist to the delight of those present.

One of the security men had to climb the pole as well to assist him in getting down.

Portable removes trouser to perform

The music star was also seen removing his trouser on stage. He danced for a couple of minutes before wearing it back.

At a point, the Zeh Nation boss, who loves fighting, jumped on the crowd. They held onto him and prevented him from coming down.

He was seen struggling to find his way back to the stage, and security men had to help him out.

His performance in Enugu state was not the first time he will be displaying on stage. While he was in Canada a few months ago, he jumped on a table to perform and refused to come down till his show was almost over.

See the video here:

What fans said about Portable's performance

Reactions have trailed the performance of the singer in Enugu state. Here are some of the comments below:

@henry_ify:

"E for energy."

@blueberrymachine:

"Forget portable na show killer."

@holla_bobby_kay:

"Portable fèsó wò lé ."

@certified_ajat:

"Energy po. Show killer."

@aussiegirl5904:

"Love."

@abikeade_adeoti:

"Akoi grace."

@massmediaforum:

"Brother supporting brothers."

@praise_focus:

"High voltage."

@ennuy:

"If you book portablebaeby for your event. Try arrange security wey fit match the energy."

Portable shares fun pictures in Canada

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had travelled to Canada, and he teased his fans with pictures from his visit.

He visited some stores to purchase a few items and shared pictures while he was still there.

However, his post was greeted with criticism because of the way he was dressed when he stepped out.

