Portable is still in Canada, and he has shared some fun pictures with his fans in a new post on social media

The singer left the shores of Nigeria a few days ago to perform in Canada and has been giving his fans updates

His most recent post was greeted with criticism by his fans as they shared their take about his fashion sense

Controversial street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, seemed to be having a time of his life in Canada with some pictures he shared.

Legit.ng had reported that that Portable had announced that he was on his way to Canada. He shared a video and flaunted his passport amid his beef with Martin Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman.

In his new post, he wore an orange shirt with a red boot. His shoe was so big that it caught the attention of fans in the comment section.

Portable hypes Tunde Ednut

Singer turned blogger, Tunde Ednut, shared the pictures posted by Portable and the singer reacted to it.

He thanked Ednut for seeing his good side. He added that he has not said anything bad about Ednut because he was a good man.

The Zeh nation boss went ahead to slam bloggers, who don't see anything good about him.

Reactions trail Portable's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@becca_389_:

"Who dey style Portable."

@dmeji_i:

"Which kind dressing be this Portable."

@adebola29:

"God create Portable finish go backyard go laugh."

@_itz_uthman_:

"Zazuuu left the zoo."

@iam_jabmayor:

"This color combination is much bro, his management should work on his dressing code."

@ay_omide759:

"Portable nd fashion sense."

@perrysignature2:

"Na amadioha dey choose he dressing?"

@dai_ntydiva:

"I like as everybody dey dress like their problems."

@teeblaq_afrorobo:

"Styled by Canadian loud."

Portable changes accent in Canada

Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured how Portable was interacting with a fan when he got to Canada a few days ago.

The singer had departed Nigeria and jetted out to Canada for a show as he gave his fans an update about his movement.

In the clip, he asked the lady if she was coming for his show, and they both chit-chatted along the way.

