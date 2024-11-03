Video of some of Portable's performance in Canada has been sighted online, and it has caused some uproars

In one of the clips, he was seen on a table singing and dancing at the same time as guests looked on

Another video showed him among the crowd singing, the money he was sprayed were carefully tucked into his pocket

The nature of the shows street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, went for in Canada has been sighted online.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had given his fans updates from Canada. He was seen speaking with an English accent with a lady in one of his videos.

In one of the clips shared on the music star's Insta story, he was on a table performing and dancing at the same time to entertain his guests. He was sprayed a few Canadian dollars, which he carefully kept in his pocket.

Portable performs at small venue room party

The venue of the show where the Zeh Nation boss performed looked so small that it couldn't take more than 50 people.

The controversial artist however put his best foot forward in showing off his talent.

Fans were still not satisfied with his performance as they shared their hots take about Portable.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Portable's table performance

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to Portable's show. Here are some of the comments below:

"See as them dey look am like say dem wan collect their money back."

@mzmadame_faddish:

"He needs the right management and leadership he be soo great. Very talented but his mannerisms is off the hook."

@obcnation_:

"U don order for wahala."

@king__amarula:

"Werey go come back begin make noise say he shut down shows."

@directorscarf9ja:

"Waiting him wear like this."

@pensioneeerr:

"Nah only prisoners go come this kind show."

@oluwabusuyi_10:

"Record breaking : first Nigerian artist to shut down a parlour show ,parlour capacity."

@wisdomoluwajuwonfelix

" God Abeg

@cruiseboy08:

"This one no be show nah get together."

@pepper1567:

"Oga come back, vdm dey look for tou."

Portable blasts VDM

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had reacted to the call-out made by Verydarkman about his attitude at Felebration as he shares his own side of the story.

The singer had been accused of beating an artist at Felebration and VDM gave him a stern warning.

In the video made by Portable, he said that VDM should ask of him in Maraba, an area in Abuja.

