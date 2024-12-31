Verydarkman, in a recent video, has shared his NGO bank statement as proof that no money was missing from the account

The social media critic in the video that has gone viral also revealed the new total balance in his NGO account as he called on Nigerians to donate more

Several Nigerians, including music star Davido, reacted to VDM's video as some netizens also berated him

Social media critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman or VDM in another video, has provided his NGO's bank statement as proof in another clap back at his detractors.

Recall that VDM taunted Nigerians who fell for his claim that N180 million was hacked from his non-governmental organisation account.

VDM shares video of him at his bank.

VDM, who showed off a hamper he was given after he visited his bank for the statement, revealed the total balance as N240 million while urging Nigerians to continue to donate.

The critic promised to upload the soft copy of the statement on the NGO website for easy access.

He also bragged about his personality, saying,

“Nobody in Nigeria can bring with the integrity I brag with I am the only one, one kobo was never missing."

Watch VDM's video as he shared his NGO's bank statement:

Davido, others react to VDM's video

In reaction, the DMW label boss liked VDM's video, which seemed to be a show of support for the critic.

Read other reactions below:

instaiyke:

"Stop all these bragging and focus on the NGO deliverables. You don’t prank people with financial issues, what’s more public funds."

officialmcdeejay:

"Una never still understand this guy hmmm “if them no show you proof.. no believe anything you see online ooo” that’s the summary of this “always think outside the box” NOT SENTIMENT."

hyelhirramussa':

"You gave them bp sha."

chapelmoni:

"Blord be foolish paaaa."

curtisugbo:

"Shut up there!!! It is not your money and stop saying it is your money bcoz it is not yours but people's money!!! Are you really sure you are from my Edo State???"

Oyemyyke queries VMD over N180m

In other news via Legit.ng, Oyemykke shared opinions on VDM's missing funds.

Recall that VDM complained that the NGO account was hacked and the bank account was affected.

The social critic said N180 million was stolen from the account, and Oyemykke asked him to clarify his claims.

