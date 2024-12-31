Social media commentator Deeone whose real name is Aderombi Adedayo Martin has gone online to react to VDM's revelations about his N180m

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM publicly declared his clamour over the N180 from his NGO a false alarm, noting that he only wanted to prank Nigerians

Deeone stated that he has been doing an ongoing investigation which he is not going to disclose his findings yet, while slamming VDM

Deeone has weighed into the viral issue of VDM and his NGOs' N180 million. The former Big Brother Naija went online to call out Vincent Martins Otse after he declared the missing money a prank on Nigerians.

Recall that the audacious activist claimed that his NGO account got hacked through the website and that he was going to Jos with a police officer as they had tracked one of the hackers.

He also stated that they had made progress by arresting one of the perpetrators and assured the public that he would investigate the matter. In a video that was released earlier today, VDM claimed that it was only a prank.

In a new development, an angered Deeone has gone on social media to blast VDM for making a full out of Nigerians. He asserted that whether it was a prank or not, he is conducting an underground investigation to get to the root of things.

He also promised to petition the issue of prank.

Watch the clip here:

Verydarkman spotted inside luxurious car

Legit.ng earlier reported that social critic Verydarkman spoke about his alleged car after being spotted with it at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

In a video, he said he did not know that a TikToker saw him inside the car, and he had to share it again because it was already online.

VDM noted that he makes his money secretly and doesn't brag, and he revealed the car's speed.

