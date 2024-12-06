Ebuka Songs, Mercy Chinwo, and Frank Edwards, among others, have shared fun videos of them linking up with their colleagues at the 19th edition of 'The Experience'

A video showed Ebuka Songs alongside some colleagues singing some of their popular songs as they had a good time

Another video showed Moses Bliss and Frank Edwards conversing with Dunsin Oyekan; Sinach, and Nathaniel Bassey, among others, were also spotted in the videos

The Experience, a Nigerian annual gospel concert, returned for its 19th edition on Friday, December 6, 2023, at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

This year's concert, “Jesus Wins,” saw a massive turnout from popular gospel singers within and outside Nigeria.

Videos which emerged online showed the likes of Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Mercy Chinwo, Bidemi Aloba, Moses Bliss, and US singer Travis Greene, among others in attendance.

Moses Bliss' former signee, Ebuka Songs, who was also present, shared a fun video of him and some colleagues singing their popular songs.

Another clip showed Mercy Chinwo and Bidemi Olaoba having a conversation.

Yinka Alaseyori and Sinach, who was recently involved in a lawsuit over her hit song Way Maker, were also present.

Watch the video of Ebuka Songs, Franks Edwards and others singing below:

Watch a video of Bidemi Aloba and Mercy Chinwo at the Experience below:

Watch the moment Dunsin Oyekan arrived at the Experience below:

Watch the video of Moses Bliss and Frank Edwards conversing with Dunsin Oyekan below:

See the video Yinka Alaseyori shared from The Experience below:

Reactions trail Ebuka Songs' video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to Ebuka's Instagram post. Some netizens queried why he didn't share any moment with Moses Bliss, read them below:

ruthdente:

"Apostle of Fireeee."

trustchibaby:

"We are here waiting its about to be a show with God."

eyopromisesylvester:

"And you didn't make a video or picture of you and Moses Bliss talking or even waving. I've been waiting for this your video since Sha. I wonder what message you'll pass with your song this night. Make una try settle."

collins_steadfast011:

"This is the lords doing nothing more."

chinedu_nsude:

"Why is the house of God divided? I sighted your former Boss and not even a picture with him or greetings?"

praised:

"Where’s Moses bliss y are we not seeing him on ur video."

christianakinyele:

"Still looking forward to seeing you and @mosesbliss together. Hopefully it happens tonight @ebukasongs."

Tope Alabi attends The Experience 18

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the gospel singer was present at The Experience in 2023.

Tope Alabi also shared a heartwarming video of her linking up with some of her colleagues.

Reacting to Tope Alabi's video, a fan wrote:

"The Glory of God shall be Reveal Love you mama."

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

